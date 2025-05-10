India accuses Pakistan of violating US-brokered ceasefire with renewed strikes

India accused Pakistan on Saturday evening of resuming cross-border fire just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
Explosions were reported in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, with Omar Abdullah, head of the Jammu and Kashmir government, saying blasts were heard across the city of Srinagar. “What the hell happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar,” he wrote on X, posting a video showing flashes in the night sky.
“This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up,” he added. New agency AFP also reported widespread power outages in the area.
Minutes earlier, Reuters reported similar explosions in the city of Jammu, also on the Indian-controlled side of Kashmir. Locals told the agency it appeared to be a drone strike, though no official confirmation has been issued. Pakistan has not yet responded to India’s claims.
Just hours before the renewed hostilities, Trump announced a “long and immediate” ceasefire had been brokered after four days of deadly exchanges that left dozens dead on both sides of the border.
He said the agreement was reached after “a long night” of U.S.-mediated negotiations. Leaders around the world welcomed the ceasefire and the prevention of a full-scale war.