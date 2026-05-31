Heavy traffic disruptions expected in central Israel over Haredi anti-draft protests

According to messages sent to the Haredi public, the protests will begin at 5 p.m. in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak, with “more precise locations to be published later.” Demonstrations are also expected in Beit Shemesh, Safed and Har Yona in Nof HaGalil.

According to messages sent to the Haredi public, the protests will begin at 5 p.m. in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak, with “more precise locations to be published later.” Demonstrations are also expected in Beit Shemesh, Safed and Har Yona in Nof HaGalil.

According to messages sent to the Haredi public, the protests will begin at 5 p.m. in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak, with “more precise locations to be published later.” Demonstrations are also expected in Beit Shemesh, Safed and Har Yona in Nof HaGalil.

Last Thursday, Haredi protests led to major road closures. Around 5 p.m., a demonstration began near the Geha junction, leading police to block Highway 4 in both directions from Aluf Sadeh to Em HaMoshavot. Jabotinsky Road was also blocked in both directions from Hashomer Street in Bnei Brak to Hayetzira Street in Petah Tikva.

Last Thursday, Haredi protests led to major road closures. Around 5 p.m., a demonstration began near the Geha junction, leading police to block Highway 4 in both directions from Aluf Sadeh to Em HaMoshavot. Jabotinsky Road was also blocked in both directions from Hashomer Street in Bnei Brak to Hayetzira Street in Petah Tikva.

Last Thursday, Haredi protests led to major road closures. Around 5 p.m., a demonstration began near the Geha junction, leading police to block Highway 4 in both directions from Aluf Sadeh to Em HaMoshavot. Jabotinsky Road was also blocked in both directions from Hashomer Street in Bnei Brak to Hayetzira Street in Petah Tikva.

Police said the demonstrations in both Bnei Brak and Jerusalem were illegal. Protesters blocked the Bar-Ilan and Geha junctions while carrying signs reading, among other things, “We will die and not enlist,” “Better to die Haredi than enlist in Kodkod,” referring to a no-uniform software and cyber track, and “We will not abandon any yeshiva student.”

Police said the demonstrations in both Bnei Brak and Jerusalem were illegal. Protesters blocked the Bar-Ilan and Geha junctions while carrying signs reading, among other things, “We will die and not enlist,” “Better to die Haredi than enlist in Kodkod,” referring to a no-uniform software and cyber track, and “We will not abandon any yeshiva student.”

Police said the demonstrations in both Bnei Brak and Jerusalem were illegal. Protesters blocked the Bar-Ilan and Geha junctions while carrying signs reading, among other things, “We will die and not enlist,” “Better to die Haredi than enlist in Kodkod,” referring to a no-uniform software and cyber track, and “We will not abandon any yeshiva student.”