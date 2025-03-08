Israeli delegation to leave for cease-fire talks in Qatar as Hamas official tells of disagreements with US

Israel announced Saturday that it will dispatch a delegation to Doha on Monday to advance negotiations for the release of hostages held in Gaza. The Prime Minister’s Office stated that the decision follows an invitation from mediators Egypt and Qatar, with U.S. backing.

The announcement came after a security consultation led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and amid growing concerns in Israel over direct U.S.-Hamas talks. The Israeli delegation will include a senior Shin Bet official, Netanyahu’s political advisor Ophir Falk, hostage and missing persons coordinator Gal Hirsch, and representatives from the IDF and Mossad. A political source said the delegation would push forward the framework proposed by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

Earlier Saturday, Al-Arabiya reported that Israel and Hamas had agreed to extend the temporary cease-fire throughout Ramadan — claims denied by both parties. Meanwhile, Saudi network Al-Hadath reported that Hamas had agreed in principle to extend the first phase of the cease-fire by two months, with a phased release of hostages, including Israeli soldiers.

Unnamed sources told Al-Hadath that Hamas had shown flexibility in negotiations with its expanded delegation in Cairo. "The progress in talks with Hamas led Israel to send its own delegation on Monday," a source said, though no official confirmation has been issued.

Adam Boehler, President Donald Trump’s hostages envoy, has continued discussions with Hamas over the weekend, exploring modifications to Witkoff’s proposed framework. Instead of releasing all hostages in two phases, current talks reportedly focus on freeing a smaller number while extending the cease-fire until the end of Ramadan and Passover.

According to Gaza-based journalist Tamer Almisshal, considered a Hamas mouthpiece, four direct meetings took place this week between the U.S. and Hamas. He claimed that U.S. officials sought a partial deal for the release of one Israeli American soldier and the bodies of four other Israelis with U.S. citizenship. Hamas allegedly agreed to the release in exchange for freeing of hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli prisons. The U.S. reportedly offered to release 250 prisoners, including 100 serving life sentences. Israel sought veto rights over 50 names, while Hamas insisted on limiting it to 10. However, after the fourth meeting, the U.S. withdrew from talks, with Trump reportedly demanding hostage releases without concessions.

One report suggests the U.S. is now negotiating a deal to secure the release of 10 hostages in exchange for a 60-day cease-fire. The Trump administration is prioritizing the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, as well as American citizens confirmed dead, as part of a broader deal. Officials say Trump was deeply shaken by his recent meeting with freed hostages and has ordered his team to secure their release.

Israel fears U.S.-Hamas talks are happening behind Its back

While Israel is receiving updates from Washington, officials worry that the direct U.S.-Hamas negotiations are sidelining Jerusalem. Israeli sources told Al-Hadath that these talks have not yet produced results, but officials close to the Trump administration believe otherwise.

Israeli officials who recently spoke with White House advisors were struck by their confidence that direct talks with Hamas could yield progress. They noted that Hamas’ statement about "positive indications for advancing Phase II" of a deal aligns with U.S. assessments, contradicting Israeli claims that no significant progress has been made.

A diplomatic rift deepened following reports that Israeli Minister Ron Dermer "erupted in fury" at Boehler during a tense phone call after Boehler met Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya in Qatar. While Boehler assured him that discussions were preliminary and that no deal would be signed without Israeli approval, the conversation heightened tensions between Washington and Jerusalem.

A leak revealing Boehler’s meeting led to speculation that Israel was behind it, further straining trust between the two governments. A senior U.S. official acknowledged that "Israel doesn’t like that we’re speaking directly with Hamas," but stressed that Israel was informed. The talks have been ongoing for over three weeks.

Israeli sources who spoke with senior White House officials believe that resolving the hostage crisis is key to Trump’s broader plan to expand the Abraham Accords. "They won’t let Netanyahu derail their agenda," one official said. "This is an administration that steamrolls obstacles to get what it wants. If they see Bibi as a roadblock, they’ll go after him. Trump is planning a trip to Saudi Arabia in the next six weeks — he won’t go if the hostage issue isn’t resolved. The White House’s mindset is that Trump simply doesn’t lose, and he won’t let anyone put him in that position."

Hamas statement: No cease-fire extension without new terms

A Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo this weekend following U.S. negotiations and an American proposal reportedly submitted to the group. Washington has kept Israel informed of these developments. However, a senior Israeli source said U.S. envoy Witkoff is unlikely to travel to the region unless negotiations reach a more advanced stage.

Meanwhile, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Al Jazeera that discussions with mediators continue regarding Phase II of the negotiations. "We have set three conditions: prisoner exchanges, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and a commitment not to resume the war," he stated.

Qassem urged Israel to "demonstrate seriousness" to mediators, emphasizing that Hamas rejects extending the current cease-fire and seeks a new framework for further hostage exchanges. "We have no issue engaging with U.S. representatives because we understand the pressure they exert on Israel," he said. "We do not oppose the release of Israeli prisoners with American citizenship, but only as part of a comprehensive agreement."