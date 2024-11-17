Israeli security chiefs warn hostages fate sealed if deal not made

Israel's top security officials believe there is a need for flexibility in Israel's positions on a possible withdrawal of troops from Gaza and an end to the war, if a hostage deal is to be achieved.

Israel has been attempting to re-start negotiations after they have been stalled and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is summoning a consultation on the matter with members of his cabinet including Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The last two have been vocal opponents of any deal that would end the war and have threatened to bring down the government if one was made.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, protesters call for hostage deal ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Dana Kopel )

The security officials estimate that of the 101 hostages held in Gaza for over 400 days, only 51 are still alive. They advised the prime minister that if there would be no Israeli concessions, there would be no deal to release them, leaving them to their fate.

The renewed efforts come most likely, as winter approached and amid fears that more hostages will die in the tunnels. The efforts are also as the result of regional developments and the election of Donald Trump for a second term as president of the United States.

2 View gallery Heads of IDF, Mossad, Shin Bet and chief IDF hostage negotiator meet in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Shin Bet )

The security chiefs met in the office of the head of Shin Bet Ronen Bar and included Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Mossad Chief Ronen Bar. They also met with Defense Minister Israel Katz and reviewed all available options to restart talks.

Israel must first decide its position understanding that Hamas will not agree to a deal that would not end the war and include a full withdrawal of troops.

Protesters call for hostage release deal ( Photo: Yariv Katz )



