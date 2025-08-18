IDF Sky Rider drone crashes into yard in Kiryat Shmona

An Israel Defense Forces drone crashed in the yard of a home in Kiryat Shmona following a technical malfunction. The military said no injuries or damage were reported.
The drone, a Sky Rider model, got stuck Sunday in a tree in the yard of a house on Hannah Senesh Street in the northern city and was removed using a crane under security supervision. The home itself was not damaged.
Over the weekend, a different model — the Sky Striker — crashed in Gaza City. Residents of the Rimal neighborhood in the western part of the city documented the drone after it fell. The IDF said at the time the aircraft carried out an emergency landing in northern Gaza due to a technical malfunction and that there was no concern of an information leak. The incident is under review.
The Sky Striker drones serve as a mid-range platform, bridging between the larger Hermes 450 drones operated by the air force and artillery units and the smaller Sky Rider drones used by battalion commanders for field support.