IDF Sky Rider drone crashes into yard in Kiryat Shmona

An Israel Defense Forces drone crashed in the yard of a home in Kiryat Shmona following a technical malfunction. The military said no injuries or damage were reported.

An Israel Defense Forces drone crashed in the yard of a home in Kiryat Shmona following a technical malfunction. The military said no injuries or damage were reported.

An Israel Defense Forces drone crashed in the yard of a home in Kiryat Shmona following a technical malfunction. The military said no injuries or damage were reported.

, got stuck Sunday in a tree in the yard of a house on Hannah Senesh Street in the northern city and was removed using a crane under security supervision. The home itself was not damaged.

, got stuck Sunday in a tree in the yard of a house on Hannah Senesh Street in the northern city and was removed using a crane under security supervision. The home itself was not damaged.