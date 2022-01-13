Two Israeli officers killed in friendly fire incident, military says

Two Israeli officers were killed by mistake by one of their own troops on Thursday, the military said, in their base in the West Bank.

According to the IDF, around 11pm, the officers — both company commanders in the elite Egoz unit — were performing a patrol around the Nabi Musa training base in the Jordan Valley after a nighttime training exercise. As they were walking, they spotted a suspicious figure walking nearby.

2 צפייה בגלריה Archive: IDF soldiers during a military maneuver in the West Bank ( Photo: Nadav Abas )

The officers attempted to arrest the suspect, first calling for them to halt and then firing their weapons into the air. A soldier from their unit heard the gunfire and fired at them, misidentifying them as possible terrorists and fatally wounded them.

Medical personnel provided treatment on the ground, and they were evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Karem Medical Center in Jerusalem, but were soon pronounced dead.

The families of the officers have been notified and the IDF launched an investigation into the incident. The two officers were not yet identified.

The Nabi Musa training is frequently used by infantry units and Armored Corps for combat training.

There are Palestinian and Bedouin villages nearby which requires the soldiers to be on alert during training sessions.

2 צפייה בגלריה Searches for wreckage at the scene of the chopper crash along Haifa's shore ( Photo: Gil Nachoshtan )

The Wednesday night accident came a week after two Air Force pilots were killed when their helicopter crashed off the coast of Haifa . The IDF is still investigating to determine the cause of the crash.















