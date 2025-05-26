Hostage families launch testimony project to uncover truth of October 7 Hamas attack

Forum Tikva, representing families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza , launched a new initiative Monday to collect testimony from civilians, soldiers and rescue personnel who witnessed the October 7 Hamas assault .

The project invites anyone with firsthand experience—from emergency responders to ordinary residents—to share what they saw in order to build a clearer picture of the events leading up to the invasion and massacre. Organizers say all accounts will be handled sensitively and confidentially, with anonymity guaranteed for those who request it.

2 View gallery Nova music festival site ( Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP )

"After a year and a half of pain and uncertainty, we must understand how this disaster happened," said Zvika Mor, a forum member and father of hostage Eitan Mor. "These testimonies are vital—not just to bring our loved ones home but to ensure such a tragedy never happens again."

Talik Gvili, mother of Israel Police officer Ran Gvili, whose body is held in Gaza, called the initiative "a significant step toward truth and accountability."

“We urge anyone with information—no matter how minor it seems—to come forward and speak,” she said. “The families need every piece of the puzzle to understand what happened on that terrible day.”

2 View gallery Gazans infiltrating into Israel through the breached border fence during the October 7 attack ( Photo: Screengrab )

Kobi Samarno, father of abducted IDF soldier Yonatan Samarno, said the families were left in the dark by Israeli authorities. “We have a full right to know exactly what happened that day and how thousands of terrorists stormed into Israel—murdering, raping, burning and kidnapping masses of Israelis,” he said.

“Security forces deliberately withheld information from us, including details that should have been investigated about the last minutes before our children were taken. They even lied, claiming my son was dead, despite evidence to the contrary. That’s why we’ve decided to establish an independent testimony center run by hostage families.”