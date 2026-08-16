Likud threatens legal action over subsidized flights bringing Israelis home to vote

flights for Israelis living or staying abroad so they can return to Israel and cast ballots in the election

flights for Israelis living or staying abroad so they can return to Israel and cast ballots in the election

The organization says the project is entirely nonpartisan and designed solely to encourage voter participation. “We do not check political preferences,” it said.

The organization says the project is entirely nonpartisan and designed solely to encourage voter participation. “We do not check political preferences,” it said.

The organization says the project is entirely nonpartisan and designed solely to encourage voter participation. “We do not check political preferences,” it said.