Biden says will not stop efforts to release hostages

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would not stop all efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Biden spoke at the White House Hanukkah celebration, his last as president.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would not stop all efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Biden spoke at the White House Hanukkah celebration, his last as president.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would not stop all efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Biden spoke at the White House Hanukkah celebration, his last as president.