Biden says will not stop efforts to release hostages

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would not stop all efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Biden spoke at the White House Hanukkah celebration, his last as president.
"I know this year's Hanukkah falls on the hearts that are still very heavy. It's the second Hanukkah since the horrors of Oct. 7. Over 1,000 slaughtered, hundreds taken hostage, unspeakable sexual violence and so much more. The trauma of that day and its aftermath is still raw and ongoing," Biden said. "I've gotten over 100 hostages out. I will not stop so I get every single one of them home," he added.
The Israeli negotiating team was in Qatar to discuss a possible cease-fire and hostage release deal that was reported to have been advancing.
On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with president-elect Donald Trump's designated special envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler in Jerusalem who was in Israel on what has been described as a private visit.
<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>
An official speaking to ynet on Monday said the goal was to agree on a hostage release deal by the end of the month. "All the details in the agreement are clear and the main dispute remains the number of hostages that would be freed in the first phase of the deal," the official said adding that the differences in positions, are significant
Trump reiterated his warning to Hamas on Monday. "As you know, I gave a warning that if these hostages aren't back home by that date, all hell is going to break out," he said.