Biden says will not stop efforts to release hostages

Speaking at his last Hanukkah reception as president Biden says will not stop until all hostages are home; Netanyahu meets with Trump designated special envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler 

ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage Release Deal
Joe Biden
Benjamin Netanyahu
Adam Boehler

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would not stop all efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Biden spoke at the White House Hanukkah celebration, his last as president.
"I know this year's Hanukkah falls on the hearts that are still very heavy. It's the second Hanukkah since the horrors of Oct. 7. Over 1,000 slaughtered, hundreds taken hostage, unspeakable sexual violence and so much more. The trauma of that day and its aftermath is still raw and ongoing," Biden said. "I've gotten over 100 hostages out. I will not stop so I get every single one of them home," he added.
The Israeli negotiating team was in Qatar to discuss a possible cease-fire and hostage release deal that was reported to have been advancing.
2 View gallery
U.S. President Joe Biden at the Hanukkah reception at the White House U.S. President Joe Biden at the Hanukkah reception at the White House
U.S. President Joe Biden at the Hanukkah reception at the White House
(Photo: Rod Lamkey, Jr. / AP)
2 View gallery
מחאה למען שחרור החטופים בשער בגיןמחאה למען שחרור החטופים בשער בגין
Protesters demand the government make a hostage deal
(Photo: Yariv Katz)
On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with president-elect Donald Trump's designated special envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler in Jerusalem who was in Israel on what has been described as a private visit.
<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>
An official speaking to ynet on Monday said the goal was to agree on a hostage release deal by the end of the month. "All the details in the agreement are clear and the main dispute remains the number of hostages that would be freed in the first phase of the deal," the official said adding that the differences in positions, are significant
Donald Trump says is working hard for hostages release 

Trump reiterated his warning to Hamas on Monday. "As you know, I gave a warning that if these hostages aren't back home by that date, all hell is going to break out," he said.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""