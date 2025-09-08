Terrorists in Jerusalem attack killed by two ultra-Orthodox men, one serves in Haredi IDF unit

The civilian, a resident of a community near Jerusalem, had recently been granted a firearm license under residency-based criteria. He used a pistol that once belonged to his grandfather, a longtime police volunteer. When the grandfather was no longer able to carry it, he passed it to one of his grandsons, a medic with the United Hatzalah rescue organization who also held a license and regularly responded to terror scenes. That grandson later received a standard-issue weapon from United Hatzalah, as part of its policy of arming volunteers, and gave the heirloom pistol to his brother — the man who used it to kill the attackers at Ramot.