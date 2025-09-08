Four killed, 11 wounded in shooting attack at Jerusalem bus stop

Two terrorists were neutralized, with a soldier among those who fired; victims were rushed to hospitals as police secured the scene and blocked access routes

Ynet|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Jerusalem
shooting
Four people were killed and 11 others injured Monday in a shooting attack at a bus stop caught in traffic at the Ramot junction in Jerusalem. The attackers, who opened fire on a bus on Line 62, were neutralized, partly thanks to a soldier who fired at them.
The initial report of gunfire was received at 10:13 a.m. by Magen David Adom’s 101 emergency hotline in the Jerusalem area. Victims were evacuated to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah hospitals, with blood supplies rushed from the central blood bank in Ramla to meet urgent needs.
The first moments of the shooting
Scene of the shooting
Paramedic Nadav Taieb described the scene: “When we arrived, we saw people lying on the road, unconscious, near the bus stop. There was widespread destruction, shattered glass, and chaos. We immediately began treating the wounded and continue evacuations to hospitals.”
Police said access routes to the scene were blocked following the attack. “There are multiple injured and the attackers have been neutralized. Numerous police units under the district commander are en route,” the statement said.
1 View gallery
אירוע ירי בצומת רמותאירוע ירי בצומת רמות
The last shooting attack in Jerusalem occurred nearly two years ago, about six weeks after the outbreak of the war. Gunmen opened fire at a bus stop at the Givat Shaul junction, killing Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman, 73, Chana Ifergan, 67, and Livia Dickman, 24. The attackers, residents of the Sur Baher neighborhood in East Jerusalem, used an M-16 rifle and a handgun. Yuval Doron Kestelman, who attempted to neutralize the attackers, was mistakenly shot and killed by IDF soldiers during the incident.
First published: 10:21, 09.08.25
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""