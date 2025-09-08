Four killed, 11 wounded in shooting attack at Jerusalem bus stop

Four people were killed and 11 others injured Monday in a shooting attack at a bus stop caught in traffic at the Ramot junction in Jerusalem. The attackers, who opened fire on a bus on Line 62, were neutralized, partly thanks to a soldier who fired at them.

The initial report of gunfire was received at 10:13 a.m. by Magen David Adom’s 101 emergency hotline in the Jerusalem area. Victims were evacuated to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah hospitals, with blood supplies rushed from the central blood bank in Ramla to meet urgent needs.

The first moments of the shooting

Scene of the shooting

Paramedic Nadav Taieb described the scene: “When we arrived, we saw people lying on the road, unconscious, near the bus stop. There was widespread destruction, shattered glass, and chaos. We immediately began treating the wounded and continue evacuations to hospitals.”

Police said access routes to the scene were blocked following the attack. “There are multiple injured and the attackers have been neutralized. Numerous police units under the district commander are en route,” the statement said.