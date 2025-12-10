AI disinformation and foreign meddling put Israel’s 2026 election integrity to the test

The Central Elections Committee is set to hold a critical discussion in the coming weeks on safeguarding the integrity of elections in the age of digital influence and artificial intelligence.
The initiative follows a formal request by Knesset lawmaker Eitan Ginzburg of the National Unity party, a committee member, who urged Committee Chair and Supreme Court Deputy Chief Justice Noam Sohlberg to adopt a series of protective measures ahead of the elections for the 26th Knesset, slated for October 2026.
The upcoming meeting will address a wide range of concerns, including political content on social media, AI-generated campaign materials, foreign interference in elections and the possible appointment of a dedicated AI adviser to the committee. Separately, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman issued a stark warning on Tuesday, declaring that "the integrity of the elections is in danger," and that Israel’s systems are currently unprepared for the challenges posed by digital and foreign influence.
The committee is expected to focus on two main issues. First, it will review the existing regulation introduced in 2022, which mandates disclosure of the identity behind election ads. Ginzburg is calling for the law to be expanded to all platforms to combat disinformation and foreign meddling. Second, and more urgently, is the novel challenge of AI-driven political campaigns — a phenomenon expected to feature prominently for the first time in an Israeli election.
“There is currently no regulation addressing AI in political campaigning,” Ginzburg warned. He proposed two specific actions: requiring clear labeling of content created by AI, and mandating disclosure of how AI is used to micro-target voters and personalize messaging. He also called for the appointment of a specialized AI adviser to the committee, and for convening the public advisory panel tasked with reviewing election laws.
“We’ve entered a new era in digital and AI technology,” Ginzburg said. “The challenges to safeguarding election integrity in this reality—especially when foreign entities seek to sway Israeli public opinion—demand special preparation and strategic responses.”
Citing international precedents, Ginzburg pointed to Romania's annulling of an election last year due to disinformation and foreign propaganda campaigns on social media.
Englman reinforced the urgency of the matter. “The integrity of the elections is in jeopardy. We found significant deficiencies in Israel’s readiness for foreign influence on the 2026 elections. The government and the elections committee must act swiftly,” he warned.