Jewish extremists attack IDF forces evacuating West Bank outpost, injuring soldier

An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded after being struck by stones thrown by Jewish extremists at an engineering vehicle the soldier was operating during the construction of barriers near the HaOkfim Junction, close to Hebron, following the demolition of structures built illegally in the area.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning after security forces evacuated the site overnight. During the initial operation, Civil Administration personnel also confiscated goats at the location as part of enforcement measures. At one stage, individuals at the outpost punctured the tires of Civil Administration vehicles involved in the evacuation.

3 View gallery Israeli civilians threw stones at IDF soldiers operating in the area near Kiryat Arba and Hebron in the Yehuda Brigade.





3 View gallery The rock that was thrown at the bulldozer and injured the soldier driving it

On Tuesday morning, forces returned with engineering equipment to install barriers intended to prevent the settlers’ return. At that point, Jewish extremists began throwing stones at the troops.

According to the military, two large rocks were hurled at the forces. One struck the engineering vehicle directly, shattering its windshield and lightly injuring the soldier inside, who was treated at the scene.

The Israel Defense Forces said the evacuation was carried out under a security order issued by Central Command, “due to criminal activity, severe violence and serious offenses originating from the area that affected regional stability and security.”

Security forces detained five Israeli civilians at the scene, who were handed over to police for further questioning. “The IDF views violence against its soldiers and commanders with severity and strongly condemns it,” the military said.

3 View gallery The evacuated outpost

Following the incident, rabbis from the Gush Etzion area issued a statement condemning the violence. “These actions weaken our hold on the land and harm the standing of the settlement enterprise in Israel and abroad,” they wrote. At the same time, they noted that “thousands of youths and adults act properly,” while “a few dozen youths” engage in unacceptable violence. They called for cooperation with state authorities and security forces, stressing that “mutual cooperation and respect” are essential for continued growth.

The incident comes amid a recent rise in nationalist violence in the West Bank, which Israeli security officials say has intensified in recent weeks under the backdrop of the war with Iran, including incidents that have resulted in Palestinian deaths.

“Nationalist crime incidents could trigger a wave of terror,” a military source said last week, adding that some youths appear emboldened by developments in the war with Iran. “There’s a sense that if we can control the skies over Tehran, we can also expand control on the ground. These rioters harm the settlement movement and could undermine the broader effort against Iran.”

The IDF, police and Shin Bet security agency are working to address the phenomenon through multiple measures, including the removal of illegal outposts across the West Bank. The military has issued more than 40 restraining orders against extremist individuals in the area.