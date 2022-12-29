What to expect: Israel's 37th government to be sworn in today

The last-minute coalition deals have been signed , and it seems incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has distributed most major ministerial portfolios ; Israel's 37th government is expected to be sworn in today (Thursday), and here's what you can look forward to when that happens.

At 11:00 a.m., the Knesset (parliament) will convene in the plenum to begin the process of swearing in the next government. This will be done in the presence of Israel's President Isaac Herzog - who will be honored and take a special stand - and Supreme Court President Judge Ester Hayut.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu will then take the podium and present the incoming government's policy, the composition and the division of duties between the ministers. Then, the outgoing prime minister and incoming opposition leader, Yair Lapid, will make a speech.

There will then be a parliamentary discussion, with each coalition party having up to nine minutes to speak and each opposition party having 24 minutes. Finally, the lawmakers will vote to ratify the Knesset Speaker and then the 37th government.

Should all go according to plan, the Jewish state's next government will be sworn in. At the end of the plenary session, there will be a toast in honor of the newly-elected Knesset Speaker - expected to be Likud member Amir Ohana - in the Knesset Hall.

Amir Ohana was unanimously voted to be Knesset Speaker

According to Hebrew media reports, Netanyahu has decided to forgo the traditional ceremony of handing over the premiership with Lapid, and will only participate in a brief transition meeting. Netanyahu previously refused to do the ceremony when Naftali Bennett took over in June 2021.



