Netanyahu taps ex-IDF general Yoav Galant as next defense minister

Galant will split role with Bezalel Smotrich, who will take charge of matters pertaining to civil administration and coordination of government activities in West Bank; ‘I wish you good luck in maintaining Israel's security,’ outgoing DM Gantz congratulates

Moran Azulay|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday named former IDF general Yoav Galant as the next defense minister in his burgeoning cabinet.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Galant, a senior member of Netanyahu's conservative Likud party, was pinned for the role a day before the incoming Israeli leader was set to swear in his record sixth government before parliament.
    4 View gallery
    נתניהו וגלנט לאחר שהודיע לו שהוא שר הביטחון המיועד    נתניהו וגלנט לאחר שהודיע לו שהוא שר הביטחון המיועד
    Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and Yoav Galant
    The former IDF commander will split the role with Religious Zionist party chief Bezalel Smotrich, who will take charge of matters pertaining to civil administration and coordination of government activities in the West Bank.
    Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz, himself a retired army general, congratulated Galant. "Yoav, I wish you good luck in maintaining Israel's security," he said.
    Galant, 64, enlisted in the IDF in 1976 and served and commanded the Navy's elite Shayetet 13 Unit, sometimes colloquially dubbed the Israeli Navy SEALs.
    4 View gallery
    יואב גלנט בני גנץ    יואב גלנט בני גנץ
    Yoav Galant, Benny Gantz
    (Photo: Kobi Koankes, Amit Shabi)
    He was honorably discharged from the military in 1984 but returned after a short stint as a private citizen and completed Navy officer training before being transferred to the IDF ground forces where he filled several high command positions.
    In 2010, Galant was named a leading candidate for chief of staff but the appointment was ultimately canceled due to allegations that he had illegally seized public lands near his home in Moshav Amikam.
    Galant entered politics in January 2015, joining the newly founded Kulanu party and was named construction and housing minister after getting elected to the Knesset.
    4 View gallery
    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Education Minister Yoav Galant, join first graders at the start of the school year in the West Bank settlement of Mevo Horon     Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Education Minister Yoav Galant, join first graders at the start of the school year in the West Bank settlement of Mevo Horon
    Then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and then-education minister Yoav Galant, join first graders at the start of the school year in the West Bank settlement of Mevo Horon, September 1, 2020
    (Photo: GPO)
    At the end of 2018, he joined Likud and served as aliyah and integration minister. He later served as education minister for about a year under the Netanyahu-Gantz government.
    Meanwhile, Likud lawmakers voted unanimously to name MK Amir Ohana as the party's candidate for Knesset speaker, and if approved, he will become the first openly gay person to hold the post.
    However, Ohana will not oversee Knesset hearings touching on LGBTQ+ issues, and asked to be exempt from votes on such matters.
    4 View gallery
    ההצבעה על תפקידו של אמיר אוחנה כיו"ר הכנסת    ההצבעה על תפקידו של אמיר אוחנה כיו"ר הכנסת
    Likud vote on appointing Amir Ohana to Knesset speaker role
    Ohana's appointment as speaker of the Israeli parliament comes seven years after Likud's ultra-Orthodox allies Shas and United Torah Judaism boycotted his swearing-in as a member of Knesset.
    Netanyahu also met with former foreign minister Israel Katz who is set to resume the position he last held in 2020.
    Additionally, former minister Tzachi Hanegbi was named on Tuesday as the next national security adviser.
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.