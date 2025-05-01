Wildfires not yet under control, authorities warn

Highway one connecting Jerusalem to the coast is reopened after some 100 cars, abandoned amid the chaos on Wednesday, are removed; Israel awaits the arrival of planes and equipment from countries approached to help 

Firefighters continued to work overnight and into the morning hours on Thursday to contain the wildfires that spread in the Jerusalem hills on Wednesday. Authorities said they have not yet been able to control the flames.
Fire-extinguishing aircraft resumed flights attempting to put out flames approaching communities, to form barriers that would prevent the fires from reaching homes.
Fighting wildfires
Wildfire in the hills of Jerusalem
(KKL)

FIghting wildfire in the hills of Jerusalem
Preliminary investigations into the source of the wildfires found no definitive proof of arson. The fire began at the same point where last week's forest fire was ignited and officials said that could have been the source of Thursday's eruption.
The main highway connecting Jerusalem to the coast was reopened after some 100 cars, abandoned in the chaos caused by the flames, were removed.
Fighting wildfire in the hills of Jerusalem
(Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg / AP)
After the government appealed for help from other countries, planes from Greece, Croacia, Romania, France, Spain and Italy were expected to arrive later in the day.
The Israel Meteorological Service warned Israelis of the danger of fires spreading and urged extra caution as many set out to celebrate Independence Day with picnics in parks and woodlands.
