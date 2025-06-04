Iran's top court upholds death sentence for 'Israeli spy' who killed nuclear scientist

Iran's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of Azad Shojaei, who was convicted of complicity in the assassination of the top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020, which was attributed to Israel, Iran International, an opposition news outlet, reported.
Fakhrizadeh, dubbed the "father of the Iranian bomb," was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by Mossad, according to a report.
The British Jewish Chronical cited intelligence sources who said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush after eight months of surveillance.
Shojaei was convicted of spying for Israel and supplying equipment used in the attack on Fakhrizadeh, in a Revolutionary Court in 2021.