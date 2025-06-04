Iran's top court upholds death sentence for 'Israeli spy' who killed nuclear scientist

Azad Shojaei found guilty of supplying equipment used in the 2020 assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and spying for Israel

Iran's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of Azad Shojaei, who was convicted of complicity in the assassination of the top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020, which was attributed to Israel, Iran International, an opposition news outlet, reported.
Fakhrizadeh, dubbed the "father of the Iranian bomb," was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by Mossad, according to a report.
2 View gallery
זירת החיסול בטהרןזירת החיסול בטהרן
Afermath of the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, attributed to Israel
2 View gallery
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran
(Photo: Reuters )
The British Jewish Chronical cited intelligence sources who said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush after eight months of surveillance.
Shojaei was convicted of spying for Israel and supplying equipment used in the attack on Fakhrizadeh, in a Revolutionary Court in 2021.
