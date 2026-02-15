IDF increases West Bank security, tightens crossings for Ramadan

The defense establishment has been well prepared for the start of Ramadan. Unlike in the past, terrorism data in the West Bank has been on a steady decline for an extended period, and Central Command’s control over the refugee camps in the northern West Bank continues — meaning the “entry point into Ramadan” is considered favorable compared to previous years.

For large-scale arrest operations, the Judea and Samaria Division in the West Bank has been reinforced with commando units that have already begun carrying out arrests in the area. In addition, as part of the preparations, the police and the IDF have stepped up efforts against significant terrorist operatives and, of course, against inciters, including identifying key figures who could potentially fuel escalation on the ground.

4 View gallery Central Command preparations for Ramadan: Special Nahal Patrol exercise with Eitan armored personnel carriers ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The police are also emphasizing assistance to other districts in apprehending illegal residents. In the IDF, special focus is being placed on the security barrier and known breach points. Beyond that, thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank are expected to travel to pray at the mosques on the Temple Mount, and the Judea and Samaria Police District is preparing accordingly.

The goal is to ensure that everyone who leaves the West Bank returns at the designated time and through the designated crossing. Palestinians permitted to enter under the directives of the political echelon will pass through two crossings that will be reinforced with additional forces — the Rachel Crossing in the south of the city and the Qalandiya Crossing in the north.

The IDF will also increase security around agricultural outposts and along roads in the West Bank due to concerns over potential terrorist incidents. At the same time, the Judea and Samaria Division is continuing its large-scale offensive activity, as it has throughout the recent period.

4 View gallery Nahal Patrol exercise with Eitan armored personnel carriers ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In addition, the IDF and police have placed special emphasis on protecting agricultural outposts. A procedure has been established under which any shepherd heading out to graze will be required to notify the local brigade of his destination. Meanwhile, a unique exercise will take place this week in the northern West Bank involving the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion using Eitan armored vehicles.

A project 9 years in the making

The Eitan — an eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicle capable of carrying 12 soldiers and reaching speeds of about 90 kph (56 mph) — is gradually being integrated by the IDF into operations in the West Bank. Soldiers who have already operated it in the West Bank since the war are stationed in the Jenin refugee camp and departed from there for a 24-hour exercise simulating an attack on a Hezbollah operative village along the Lebanese border.

4 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The commander of the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion, Lt. Col. S., who led the drill, explained that this was the first time the system had been tested in conducting operations deep in the field. “The exercise was divided into several stages — a prolonged night advance battle that included infiltration while employing live fire. Second, the integration of special units and rescue teams,” he said.

“The Eitans are an integral part of the unit," he added. "We are essentially learning through trial and error how to use the vehicle across the IDF. They are with us everywhere. In Judea and Samaria, we use them for very unique operations.”

He also said that “the Eitan enables forces to move at night along routes full of hostile elements and reach the objective in a short time with minimal friction with the enemy. That just demonstrates its tremendous capabilities.”

4 View gallery Eitan APC: 'The speed is remarkable' ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Maj. N., operations officer of the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion, described the drill: “The unit has been stationed in the Jenin refugee camp for two months. We conducted the exercise in the Bezek Stream area. We traveled in Eitans for more than 30 kilometers — a distance that would have taken days for a heavier, more armored vehicle. The speed is remarkable. We practiced a scenario simulating what would be required on the Lebanese border. We trained for a situation in which we would have to manage a prolonged battle without receiving assistance.”

Sgt. Maj. O. from the Merkava and Armored Vehicles Directorate at the Defense Ministry said: “I have been accompanying the Eitan project for more than nine years. Seeing it enter full battalion-level operational activity is truly closing a circle.”

Regarding the unit’s preparations for Ramadan, Lt. Col. S. said: “I think in general the Judea and Samaria sector has become a place where the IDF operates extensively. The lessons from the fighting in Gaza are very helpful.” He said the troop are prepared for the Muslim holiday. “In recent weeks we have remained at peak readiness and carried out preemptive actions,” he said.

“The goal is to reduce terrorist activity through targeted strikes and arrest," he said. "We want the enemy operating here to feel hunted, and therefore less able to focus on carrying out attacks. We prepared for this period and are entering it in relatively good condition, but we are always alert — especially after these past two years.”