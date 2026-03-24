Iran names new security chief after killing of Ali Larijani

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, is a former commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and has held several senior security role

Lior Ben Ari
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Iran
Ali Larijani
Iran has appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council following the killing of Ali Larijani, who had been serving as the country’s de facto leader, Iranian officials said.
The announcement was made by Mehdi Tabatabaei, an aide to President Masoud Pezeshkian, who said the appointment was approved by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and issued under a presidential decree.
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מוחמד בקר זו אל-קדר, מזכיר המועצה לביטחון לאומי של איראןמוחמד בקר זו אל-קדר, מזכיר המועצה לביטחון לאומי של איראן
Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr
Zolghadr is a former commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and has held several senior security roles. He previously served as deputy interior minister for security affairs under former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and held positions related to internal security and crime prevention within Iran’s judicial system.
The Supreme National Security Council is one of Iran’s most powerful decision-making bodies, overseeing key security and strategic policies.
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