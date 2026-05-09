3 IDF reservists wounded by explosive drones near Lebanon border; Lebanon reports 7 dead

Further casualties from Hezbollah explosive drones and IDF strikes, including outside the yellow line, came days before the third round of Israel-Lebanon negotiations in Washington: Three reservists were wounded Saturday by explosive drones in the Shlomi area, near the Lebanese border. One was seriously wounded, while a reserve officer and another fighter were moderately wounded.
Hezbollah also launched explosive drones at forces operating in southern Lebanon, one of which hit an engineering vehicle and damaged it. In addition, the air force intercepted several projectiles fired by Hezbollah at the forces.
The attacks occurred on a day when the air force struck at least twice beyond the yellow line. After evacuation warnings were issued for several villages in southern Lebanon, the Al-Mayadeen network reported a series of drone strikes in the south. In one strike, in Burj Rahal, three people were reported killed. At noon, additional strikes were reported, including one in the village of Saksakiyeh, between Tyre and Sidon, where seven people were killed, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The targeted building reportedly housed displaced people.
There were also reports of a strike on a vehicle near the village of Saadiyat, on the Beirut-Sidon highway, about 20 kilometers south of Beirut, as well as in the village of Qaliya in western Bekaa — both north of the yellow line.
Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said: “The resistance is in a new phase. We will not accept a return to the situation before March 2. Direct negotiations with the enemy are a concession. We support indirect negotiations that lead to achieving the goals through specific steps.”
After Radwan commander killed, talks continue
The third round of negotiations is set to begin Thursday, May 14, and last about two days. The U.S. State Department said the talks would build on the April 23 round, which it said was personally led by President Trump, and focus on advancing a comprehensive peace and security agreement addressing both countries’ core concerns.
It added that the discussions would aim to create a framework for lasting peace and security arrangements and fully restore Lebanese sovereignty. Washington welcomed both governments’ commitment to the process, saying a broader peace depends on restoring the Lebanese state’s authority and fully disarming Hezbollah, which the U.S. designates as a foreign terrorist organization.
The U.S. statements came amid continued fire toward Israel and IDF strikes in Lebanon, three days after the killing of the commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan force in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district.
First published: 18:44, 05.09.26