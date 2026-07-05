Netanyahu hits back at Vance: 'My Facebook is flooded with support from India'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Sunday night to Vice President JD Vance’s criticism and his warning about declining support for Israel, saying in an interview with Fox News that he respects Vance but does not agree with everything he says.

“First of all, I respect JD Vance,” Netanyahu said. “We have a very good relationship, but it doesn't mean that I agree with everything that he says. I have to point out this.”

Netanyahu hits back at Vance criticism: 'My Facebook is flooded with support from India' ( Video: FOXNEWS )

Netanyahu then defended U.S. President Donald Trump, saying Israel still has strong backing in Washington.

“Donald Trump is great, the greatest friend we ever had in the White House,” Netanyahu said. “And I stand by that completely.”

Netanyahu also rejected the idea that Israel’s support is limited to a single leader or country, pointing to India as an example.

“Secondly, we have some other friends, like a small country called India,” he said. “You know, it has 1.4 billion people. And boy, do we have a tremendous support there.”

He added that his Facebook page has been flooded with messages of support from India.