Mentally ill Israeli shot by IDF near West Bank settlement after suspected stabbing attempt

A mentally ill Israeli man in his 20s was shot and seriously wounded Monday morning after he was suspected of attempting to carry out a stabbing attack near a gas station outside the settlement of Kedumim in the northern West Bank, the IDF said.
According to the military, the man approached IDF troops with a knife and was shot by a soldier and an armed civilian. He was evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba in serious condition.
Initial reports had identified the suspect as a Palestinian attacker, but a preliminary investigation later confirmed that he was an Israeli citizen.
The incident occurred near the entrance to Kedumim, prompting a brief closure of the main gate to the settlement. Security forces responded to the scene, and the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
No other injuries were reported.