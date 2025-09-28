IDF soldier shot by friendly fire during West Bank terror attack dies of injuries

Staff sergeant Inbar Avraham Kav, 20, who was critically wounded Sunday afternoon in an attack at the Jit junction near the Kedumim settlement in the West Bank, died of his wounds at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, the IDF announced Sunday evening.
Kav, a resident of Lotem, served in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion. The attacker was identified as Mahmoud Akkad, 24, from Nablus. Security forces sealed the city and nearby villages after the attack, and Palestinian reports said the IDF raided the village of Jit east of Qalqilya and confiscated CCTV footage. The army told the attacker’s family that his home is expected to be sealed ahead of demolition.
According to a military probe, Kav and another soldier were traveling in a military jeep on Route 60 near Kedumim when they suspected that a Palestinian truck driver behind them was trying to hit them and stopped at the Jit junction. The Palestinian driver then accelerated toward them and struck one of the soldiers. The other soldier exited the vehicle and opened fire; the attacker was neutralized but Kav was critically wounded.
A bus driver passing the scene also opened fire at the attacker, the IDF said, after the attacker had already been neutralized. The wounded soldier was evacuated in critical condition to Beilinson; his death was announced later Sunday. The incident is still under investigation by the IDF.
Following the attack, security forces blocked entrances to and exits from Nablus and surrounding villages and carried out checkpoints. Palestinians reported that the IDF closed the entrance to the West Bank village of Nabi Elias.
First published: 23:08, 09.28.25