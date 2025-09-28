IDF soldier shot by friendly fire during West Bank terror attack dies of injuries

Kav, a resident of Lotem, served in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion. The attacker was identified as Mahmoud Akkad, 24, from Nablus. Security forces sealed the city and nearby villages after the attack, and Palestinian reports said the IDF raided the village of Jit east of Qalqilya and confiscated CCTV footage. The army told the attacker’s family that his home is expected to be sealed ahead of demolition.

Kav, a resident of Lotem, served in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion. The attacker was identified as Mahmoud Akkad, 24, from Nablus. Security forces sealed the city and nearby villages after the attack, and Palestinian reports said the IDF raided the village of Jit east of Qalqilya and confiscated CCTV footage. The army told the attacker’s family that his home is expected to be sealed ahead of demolition.

Kav, a resident of Lotem, served in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion. The attacker was identified as Mahmoud Akkad, 24, from Nablus. Security forces sealed the city and nearby villages after the attack, and Palestinian reports said the IDF raided the village of Jit east of Qalqilya and confiscated CCTV footage. The army told the attacker’s family that his home is expected to be sealed ahead of demolition.