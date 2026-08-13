Bulletproof, bomb-resistant and gas-filtered: Netanyahu’s new $1M armored Audi

Israel has recently taken delivery of eight new armored Audi A8 Security limousines for use by the prime minister, president and Shin Bet, including for visiting heads of state and senior ministers facing elevated security threats.

The vehicles have already entered operational service. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was filmed riding in one of the new limousines this week ahead of a visit to Jerusalem’s Malha Mall.

Netanyahu in the limo

Each vehicle is estimated to cost at least 3 million shekels. Four were transferred to the Prime Minister’s Office for Netanyahu’s use, two to the President’s Residence for President Isaac Herzog and two to Shin Bet for transporting senior officials and other protected individuals as needed.

The acquisition replaces an aging fleet that has remained in service far longer than originally planned. According to Israel’s government vehicle administration, cars of this type are generally supposed to be replaced every four years, but the previous limousines have been on the road since 2018.

Plans to purchase replacements were already being discussed in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic and later the war delayed the process. The older vehicles accumulated hundreds of thousands of kilometers and suffered significant wear, in part because of the enormous additional weight imposed by their armor.

Maintenance costs also climbed sharply, with the vehicles reportedly requiring frequent garage visits because their heavy protection systems placed considerable strain on their engines and other components.

The new Audi A8 Security models include protection modifications developed specifically for Israel at Shin Bet’s request, with upgrades designed to address a broader range of modern terror threats.

Among them is a filtration system intended to protect passengers from toxic gases during a chemical attack. The cars also include an integrated communications system and can be sealed with passengers locked safely inside.

The vehicles are protected against small-arms fire, roadside explosives and other threats, alongside additional classified security adaptations built to an Israeli specification prepared by Shin Bet.

Despite the heavy armor, Audi retained the limousine’s luxury features. The cars include a refrigerator, specialized wood upholstery and wood trim.

Representatives of Israel’s government vehicle administration and Shin Bet accompanied the modifications and installations at Audi facilities in Germany.