New York City mayor indicted in foreign bribery scandal, refuses to step down

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on corruption charges by a federal grand jury, U.S. media reported late Wednesday. The specific details of the indictment have not yet been disclosed and may be revealed during a court hearing on Thursday.

The charges come after a year-long investigation into allegations of corruption and ties to foreign entities, including Israel.

The indictment has sent shockwaves through the city’s political landscape, as Adams becomes the first sitting mayor in New York’s history to face criminal charges while in office. Despite mounting calls for his resignation, including from within his own Democratic Party, Adams has refused to step down, asserting his innocence.

In a video statement following news of the indictment, Adams described the accusations as “entirely false, based on lies.” He added, "I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit." Adams also accused investigators of leaking details about the probe in an attempt to damage his credibility.

The federal investigation that led to the indictment has focused on serious allegations of corruption and bribery involving foreign actors. Suspicions about Adams and his top aides first emerged last November, days after federal agents raided the home of his chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, seizing electronic devices. Shortly afterward, Adams’ own phone and iPad were confiscated as he left an event in Manhattan.

In recent months, four parallel investigations have been conducted, with some focusing on Adams’ ties to foreign donors, particularly from Turkey. Allegations include campaign finance violations, bribery and potential undue influence in securing expedited approvals for the construction of a new Turkish consulate building in exchange for perks like first-class Turkish Airlines flights.

Meanwhile, the FBI is also examining the possibility of illegal campaign contributions from Israel during Adams' 2021 mayoral run, as well as prohibited connections with other foreign governments, including China, Qatar, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

AOC joins the resignation choir

Federal investigations into New York City’s government reached a climax earlier this month when the FBI seized mobile phones belonging to top city officials, including Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Schools Chancellor David Banks, who resigned Wednesday. Banks’ resignation follows a series of high-profile departures linked to the ongoing investigations, further intensifying pressure on Mayor Adams to step down.

Lisa Zornberg, the city’s chief legal counsel and a key member of Adams’ inner circle, also resigned. Another dramatic departure was that of NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, who stepped down after being questioned by the FBI over his twin brother’s involvement in nightclub businesses.

Under state law, Adams is not required to resign even while facing serious criminal charges. The only official who could potentially remove him from office is New York Governor Kathy Hochul. However, sources in her office suggest that she is unlikely to turn against Adams, a close ally.

A source close to Hochul’s office told Ynet that the situation is “not like the Biden-Pelosi” dynamic, referencing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s pressure on President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race. They indicated that similar pressure is not expected from Hochul on Adams.

However, Hochul’s office described the reports of Adams’ indictment as “concerning” and said that the governor is monitoring the situation closely while holding off further comment until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement.

Adams, 64, was elected mayor of New York City in 2021 and took office in January 2022, becoming the city’s second Black mayor. He entered politics after serving 22 years as an officer in the NYPD.

Over the past year, his popularity has declined, despite improvements in certain crime statistics and a drop in unemployment. The city has struggled to manage a massive influx of tens of thousands of migrants overwhelming homeless shelters, and the corruption scandals have fueled calls for his resignation.

Shortly before news of the indictment broke, progressive lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined those calling for Adams to step down. She argued that the “flood” of resignations in the city administration threatens its ability to function effectively and that the investigations would make it difficult for Adams to attract qualified individuals for key positions. “For the good of the city, he should resign,” she said.

Accused Netanyahu of 'war crimes': Adam's apparent successor

Adams has been a vocal supporter of Israel, especially after the October 7 terror attacks. If he is forced to step down, the city's public advocate, Jumaane Williams, would assume the role temporarily. Williams, a progressive Democrat from Brooklyn, has been far more critical of Israel.

Williams has frequently criticized Adams, accusing him of being overly supportive of Israel and condemning his refusal to call for a cease-fire in Gaza. He has also been outspoken against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, questioning why Netanyahu was given a platform to speak before Congress in July, despite what Williams described as "international war crimes and human rights violations."

A shift in the city's leadership could directly impact Israeli interests in New York, raising concerns among the city’s large Jewish community as well as diplomatic and advocacy groups.

Aside from basic humanity, under accepted Int'l Law Benjamin Netanyahu is quite literally, at this moment, engaged in int'l war crimes/human rights violations



Adams was scheduled to host world leaders, including Netanyahu, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Thursday evening during the United Nations General Assembly. However, following the news of the indictment, his participation in the event has been canceled.

Despite refusing to resign, Adams is likely to face increasing public pressure in the coming days. While Governor Hochul is unlikely to remove her long-time ally from office, many speculate that Adams may eventually opt to leave Gracie Mansion on his own terms.