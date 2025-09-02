IDF eliminates senior Hamas terrorist who held 3 female hostages

Hazem Awni Naeem, a senior operative in Hamas’ Gaza City brigade and close to its commander, was killed by IDF and Shin Bet;  He had held Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Naama Levy captive during the war

Yoav Zitun
The IDF and Shin Bet confirmed Tuesday evening that they had eliminated senior Hamas terrorist Hazem Awni Naeem in the Gaza City area. Naeem had held three Israeli hostages during the ongoing war: Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Naama Levy.
According to the IDF, Naeem served in multiple roles within Hamas’ Gaza City brigade and was a senior figure in its military intelligence. He was considered close to the brigade’s commander, Ezz al-Din Haddad, now regarded as Hamas’ de facto military leader in Gaza.
Hazem Awni Naeem Hazem Awni Naeem
Hazem Awni Naeem
(Photo: IDF)
The IDF spokesperson noted that Naeem was killed last week in Gaza City and reaffirmed that Israeli forces would continue to act decisively against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to eliminate threats to civilians in Israel.
Emily Damari during her release from Hamas captivty
Emily Damari and Romi Gonen were released in the first phase of Israel’s latest hostage exchange, along with Doron Steinbacher, while Naama Levy and other female observers were freed in the second phase.
The operation is part of ongoing Israeli efforts to target senior Hamas figures responsible for hostage-taking and military intelligence operations during the war.
