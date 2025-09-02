IDF eliminates senior Hamas terrorist who held 3 female hostages

According to the IDF, Naeem served in multiple roles within Hamas’ Gaza City brigade and was a senior figure in its military intelligence. He was considered close to the brigade’s commander, Ezz al-Din Haddad, now regarded as Hamas’ de facto military leader in Gaza.

The IDF spokesperson noted that Naeem was killed last week in Gaza City and reaffirmed that Israeli forces would continue to act decisively against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to eliminate threats to civilians in Israel.

Emily Damari and Romi Gonen were released in the first phase of Israel’s latest hostage exchange, along with Doron Steinbacher, while Naama Levy and other female observers were freed in the second phase.