Terrorist released in November hostage-prisoner deal charged with assault

The police announced on Sunday that they filed an indictment against an 18-year-old man from Silwan in East Jerusalem, for assaulting his younger sister and mother. The accused is a terrorist who was released in the November hostage-prisoner deal with Hamas. According to the indictment, he threatened to slaughter his younger sister and cut off her head, breaking her hand and his mother's in the incident.
Police officers were called about a week ago to the suspect's house in the Silwan neighborhood following a report that he threatened and attacked his mother and younger sister. Following the assault by the defendant, the two needed medical treatment in the hospital. The Border Police and Israel Police arrested him in the family's home.
The investigation revealed that during an argument that arose in the family, the young man attacked the two while holding a glass shard, approached his little sister and threatened to slaughter her, cut off her head, bring a knife and a gun, and kill her. He beat her and broke her nose in the process.
At one point, his sister tried to defend herself with a fan, but he managed to enter her room with a knife in his hand. When their mother tried to separate the two, her son attacked her and choked her, breaking her hand. In June 2023, the young man was sentenced to 32 months in prison for violent crimes and acts of terrorism but was released in November as part of the first and only deal so far for the release of hostages from Hamas captivity.