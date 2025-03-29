Daughter of slain hostage reveals failed IDF operation to recover father’s body

Speaking at the Hostages Square protest calling for the release of the remaining captives, Godard described how a senior officer informed her family that Israeli troops had launched a daring mission to recover her father's remains but were unsuccessful. “In the end, he said, ‘I’m so sorry,’” she recounted.

Authorities confirmed on February 8, 2024, that Godard, a resident of Kibbutz Be’eri, was killed in the Hamas-led assault. His wife, Ayelet Godard, was also murdered in the attack on their home. The family had marked what would have been his 73rd birthday on the beach where he spent his youth and later worked as a lifeguard, saving countless lives.

