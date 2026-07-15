Police officer suspected of obstructing Airbnb apartment murder investigation

The Jerusalem division of the Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department questioned a traffic police officer as a suspect Wednesday on suspicion of obstruction of justice and breach of trust in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Benayahu Razi at an Airbnb apartment in Jerusalem .

The officer, a relative of one of the suspects in the case, allegedly met with two of the suspects shortly after the killing. During the meeting, they told her what had happened and she took actions “that could have obstructed the investigation” before suspects were arrested, according to investigators.

Benayahu Razi

Despite this, police said, she failed to report the information to law enforcement authorities as required. After questioning, the officer was released under restrictive conditions, including three days of house arrest, an eight-day restraining order and a ban on contacting anyone involved in the case.

The officer told investigators: “I was at my mother’s home when my sister, the main suspect, and another friend arrived Saturday night. The friend is also a suspect. I saw that my sister had injuries to her face. She told me that she and her friend had been in an apartment with several men who confined them and beat them. When the men fell asleep, they took the opportunity to flee the apartment.”

She added: “At that point, I did not understand what the incident involved. It was only the next day, after the victim’s name was published, that I made the connection. I immediately called my commander, told him everything I knew and asked how I should proceed. He said it appeared I was not connected to the incident and that he would consult with the security officer before advising me on what to do next. I was not given any other instructions.”

Razi was stabbed to death Saturday in Jerusalem’s Nachlaot neighborhood. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to a hospital with stab wounds while performing resuscitation efforts, but he was later pronounced dead.

Seven suspects, including minors and the mother of one of them, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the killing. Investigators suspect the mother acted as an intermediary between the detained women and the murder suspects and helped them escape after the killing.

Police allege that the killing was broadcast live to two young women, whose detention was extended until Thursday.

It was disclosed Wednesday that 19-year-old Shilat Huta and 50-year-old Linor Sasson are among the suspects in the case. Sasson was convicted in late 2024 under a plea agreement after she and her son operated a high-interest loan scheme and extorted financially distressed borrowers who were unable to repay their debts.

Razi’s mother, Dikla Razi, told ynet on Wednesday that her son’s killing was the result of a police failure.

“The warning signs were there. We warned them,” she said. “I do not know why nothing was done about it. I gave material to the police as early as Aug. 25. Had it been handled in time and had the appropriate enforcement measures been taken, perhaps this horrific murder could have been prevented.”