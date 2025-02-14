Hamas to release Sagui Dekel-Chen, Yair Horn Sasha Troufanov

Sagui Dekel-Chen, and American-Israeli national, Ohad Horn and Russian Israeli Alexander Sasha Troufanov are the three Israeli hostages to be released from captivity on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) confirmed on Friday.

They will return home 497 days after they were abducted by Hamas terrorists during their massacre of Oct. 7.

4 View gallery Sasha Troufanov, Yair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen

American-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen , 36, was taken hostage from his home in Nir Oz while his wife Avital – then seven months pregnant hid with the couple's two young daughters in the saferoom. Before the terrorists reached him, he was able to tell his wife that there was no way to survive the attack because no Israeli forces were there to defend the Kibbutz.

Avital and the girls remained safe and the new baby, little Shahar was born while her father was being held in Gaza. His family has worked tirelessly to advocate for his release, lobbying U.S. officials for intervention.

4 View gallery Avital, wife of hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen with her two little girls and her newborn daughter Shahar ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Sasha Troufanov , 29 from Tel Aviv was visiting him mother Yelena and his Grandmother Irena Tati at Kibbutz Nir-Oz, along with his Girlfriend Sapir Cohen when the Hamas massacre began. His father was murdered by the terrorists and the four were abducted. The women were later freed in the November 2023 deal, but Sacha remained in the hands of his captors from the Islamic Jihad.

In a video posted by the Islamist group Sacha described his condition. "A year that I have been here in captivity, a year in which there is a shortage of food and water, no electricity," he said in the psychological warfare clip. "I want to remind the citizens of Israel, every time you eat something or drink something, remember us hostages, we don't have this opportunity to enjoy the food and water you eat or drink," he said. "Please, please, don't forget about us. I am asking you, citizens of Israel, please, please, go out and demonstrate."

4 View gallery Sasha Troufanov in an Islamic Jihad psychological warfare video

Sasha's mother repeatedly urged Russian officials to intervene and secure her son's release. In January Russia's ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said Hamas had promised the Kremlin that Troufanov would be soon freed among the hostages released in the first phase of the cease-fire deal.

Before his abduction, Sasha worked at Amazon. He and Sapir had only moved in together one month before the Hamas massacre.

Yair Horn , 46 was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz along with his younger brother Eitan who had come for a visit from his home in Kfar Saba. The family had immigrated to Israel from Argentina His mother Ruthie said the family had only received a sign of life from hostages that were freed in the November 2023 exchange.

4 View gallery Itzik Horn with the photos of his two sons held hostage in Gaza ( Photo: Herzl Yosef )

Eitan who is 38, is not included among the hostages that are slated for release in the first, humanitarian phase of the deal.