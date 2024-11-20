US vetoes UN Security Council cease-fire resolution on Gaza

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza without conditions, including the release of hostages held by Hamas.
The resolution was supported by 14 council members, leaving the U.S. as the sole opponent.
The U.S. representative cited the ongoing captivity of seven American citizens among the hostages held by Hamas. "Hamas, not Israel, is obstructing a deal that could include a temporary cease-fire," the envoy said.
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon praised the U.S. for its stance, reiterating that no cease-fire would occur without the release of hostages. "Today, we prevented a disgraceful attempt by the UN to abandon our captives. Thanks to the U.S., we upheld the critical principle: the hostages must be freed. We will continue fighting until all of them are home," Danon said.
Danon also criticized the 14 council members who supported the resolution, accusing them of enabling terrorism. "You have reached a new low. You failed to uphold justice and peace, abandoning your basic responsibility to those who need you most. This resolution supported Hamas' terror," he said.
The vote came a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza. Netanyahu vowed that "Hamas will no longer rule Gaza" and urged Gaza residents to help locate hostages, offering a $5 million reward for information leading to their recovery.
A senior U.S. official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the vote, said the U.S. would only support a resolution that explicitly calls for the immediate release of hostages as part of a cease-fire.
"As we stated many times before, we just can't support an unconditional cease-fire that does not call for the immediate release of hostages," the official said.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: