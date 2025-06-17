Iran claims arrest of alleged Mossad agent

Footage showing Mossad agents operating inside Iran since the start of the war has shaken the Islamic Republic, underscoring the depth of Israel’s intelligence penetration.

In an apparent response, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency on Tuesday published a video it claims shows the arrest of a local Mossad agent in the city of Karaj, allegedly involved in manufacturing and testing explosives.

Footage of alleged Mossad agent arrested in Iran

The video features the suspect—his face blurred—detailing his activities: “For over a decade I searched online for instructions on how to make explosives,” he said. “I found them on various websites, including one called ‘Traditional Anarchy,’ which I saved under my name.

“Files downloaded from that site are still on my computer. At first, I didn’t act on them but eventually I purchased lab equipment and started experimenting. One of the devices I built was dynamite in a syringe, into which I mixed black powder.”

He went on to say he recorded his tests to compare the effects of different materials. “I filmed the explosions using medium-sized plates as test surfaces and showed the process and results to two other people.”

1 View gallery Alleged Mossad agent arrested in Iran

Meanwhile, the pro-Iranian "Sabrin" network published additional footage purporting to show the discovery of Israeli-made “Spike” anti-tank missiles—known in Israel as “Gil”—inside Iran. According to the report, these advanced launchers are produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and are currently being used by IDF Golani Brigade forces in Khan Younis.

Three days earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence issued a warning against any cooperation with the Mossad, threatening severe punishment. Tasnim also published a message claiming that Persian-speaking Mossad agents are using mobile app advertisements to encourage Iranians to stockpile essential goods—allegedly to deplete national supplies—while impersonating Red Crescent officials.