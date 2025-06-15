In suitcases and trucks: How the Mossad smuggled hundreds of drones into Iran

Israel smuggled hundreds of drones into Iran in the months leading up to its recent airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear targets, using them to disrupt Tehran’s ability to respond to the aerial assault, the Wall Street Journal reported.
According to sources familiar with the operation, Israel transported parts for armed drones into Iran via suitcases, trucks and tankers, alongside other munitions. The Mossad intelligence agency reportedly used commercial channels for the deliveries, after which agents on the ground assembled the drones and distributed them to operational teams involved in the weekend strike.
The team leaders had been trained by Israel in a third country and then instructed their teams inside Iran.
As the operation began, the drone teams positioned themselves near Iranian air-defense systems and missile-launch sites. When the Israeli Air Force commenced its attack on Friday, some teams disabled air-defense systems while others targeted missile launchers. Dozens of trucks used to transport missiles were also attacked.
The report suggested that this operation explains Iran’s limited response to the initial strike. The use of drones—described as a creative and relatively low-cost method—came weeks after Ukraine employed a similar tactic to hit Russian aircraft.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Mossad’s drone campaign allowed Israeli forces to neutralize missile threats before they could be launched. Ground teams destroyed dozens of missiles intended for use in the early hours of the conflict. Iran ultimately launched approximately 200 missiles at Israel in four barrages between Friday evening and early Saturday. The strikes caused damage and casualties, but Israel had anticipated a significantly harsher response.
The report said the Mossad had prepared for this operation over several years, identifying missile storage sites and key areas to position its teams. The drones have been part of previous Israeli operations in Iran, including a 2022 strike on a drone production site in Kermanshah and a 2023 attack on an ammunition facility in Isfahan.
Following the Israeli assault, Iranian intelligence services issued a public advisory warning citizens to be alert for drones launched from pickup trucks and other vehicles.