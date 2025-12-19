Suspected abduction near Jericho: IDF rescues Israeli woman after reported assault

Security officials received a report of a suspected abduction of an Israeli civilian, allegedly taken by a Palestinian to an apartment in Jericho where she was assaulted; she escaped, hid for about 40 minutes and reported the incident as forces prepared to enter the city to locate suspects

Yoav Zitun
|
Jericho
IDF
The IDF spokesperson said Friday evening that an unusual incident unfolded in the Jericho area after security officials received a report of a suspected abduction of an Israeli civilian. Upon receiving the report, IDF forces rushed to the scene and began searches in the area.
At the same time, Civil Administration forces worked to establish contact with the woman. After contact was made, they located her and ensured her protection until she was reunited with security forces. “The civilian was rescued, with no injuries reported in the incident,” the IDF spokesperson said, stressing that Israeli civilians are prohibited by law from entering Area A and that doing so is dangerous.
1 View gallery
הישראלית שחולצה מיריחו לאחר שע"פ החשד נחטפההישראלית שחולצה מיריחו לאחר שע"פ החשד נחטפה
The woman was taken to an apartment, attacked - and managed to escape
According to an initial security assessment, the young woman, an Israeli Russian speaker, was abducted by a Palestinian into Jericho. After realizing she was in a Palestinian city, she tried unsuccessfully to escape from the vehicle. According to her testimony, she was taken into an apartment, where additional Palestinians arrived and allegedly assaulted her.
She managed to escape and report the incident while hiding in Jericho for about 40 minutes, until Palestinian police located her and transferred her to the IDF. Security forces are now preparing to enter the city to locate suspects involved in the incident.
Comments
