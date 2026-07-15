Israeli man dies three months after Iranian missile strike on Haifa

Michael Katz, an 82-year-old Haifa resident critically wounded in an Iranian ballistic missile strike three months ago, died Wednesday after a prolonged battle for his life.

Katz was pulled from the rubble and taken to a hospital after the missile directly struck his apartment building in Haifa on April 6 during Operation Roaring Lion.

Gallery Michael Katz ( Photo: Courtesy )

Katz, who celebrated his 82nd birthday in May, worked for decades at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, contributed to Israel’s security and received a company award for his work.

Lena, Vladimir, Lucille-Jane and Dima

He is survived by his wife, Nina, their sons, Itamar and Yoav, and six grandchildren.

Nina, who was lightly wounded in the strike, said the attack had shattered the life they built together over 55 years of marriage.

“On that terrible Sunday, my life was shattered in an instant by an Iranian missile,” she said. “I was given the gift of a new life, and for that I thank God. But from this day forward, I will live that life as half a person after 55 years of marriage.”

The scene of the Iranian missile strike ( Photo: Ido Erez )

חיפוש אחר נעדרים בזירה בחיפה ( Photo: Ido Erez )

“It will not be easy, and I will forever miss the wholeness that my beloved Michael brought to our shared life, to our children and to our grandchildren,” she added.

Nina described her husband as sociable, joyful and deeply loved by everyone who met him.

“Michael loved life and knew how to enjoy it,” she said. “Anyone who met him immediately fell in love with him. He will be missed not only by us, but by everyone who knew him.”

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav said the city had followed Katz’s struggle with hope over the past three months.

“With a broken heart, I received the news of Michael Katz’s death from the Iranian missile strike,” Yahav said.

“Michael devoted his life to the security of the State of Israel through his work at Rafael and was wounded in his home in a criminal attack directed at civilians in the heart of Haifa,” he said.

“For three months, we accompanied his fight for life with hope, and this morning we said goodbye to him with great pain. Haifa bows its head and embraces Nina, Itamar, Yoav and the grandchildren.”

The six-story apartment building sustained a direct hit, completely destroying its first three floors.