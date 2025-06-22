IDF, Shin Bet recover bodies of three Israeli hostages from Gaza

Troops extract the remains of Ofra Keidar, Yonatan Samrano and Sgt. Shay Levinson, all killed on or soon after the Oct. 7 massacre, in a joint IDF-Shin Bet operation in the Strip; one female hostage, believed dead, remains in captivity

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza
War
Hamas hostages
Israel
Hamas
The IDF and Shin Bet recovered the bodies of three Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip: Ofra Keidar, Yonatan Samrano and Sgt. Shay Levinson. The mission was led by Shin Bet and carried out with the IDF’s Gaza Division in a joint operation, the military reported Sunday.
Ofra Keidar, 71, a mother of three from Kibbutz Be’eri, was abducted and brutally murdered during her morning walk on October 7. Her husband, Shmuel, was also murdered in their home. Her death was officially confirmed in December 2023.
4 View gallery
עופרה קידר, יונתן סמרנו, סמ"ר שי לוינסון ז"לעופרה קידר, יונתן סמרנו, סמ"ר שי לוינסון ז"ל
Sgt. Shay Levinson, Yonatan Samrano, Ofra Keidar
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Yonatan Samrano, 23, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival and later taken to Be’eri with two friends, Benayahu Biton and Maor Graziani, who were both murdered at the kibbutz. His death was also confirmed in December 2023.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Sgt. Shai Levinson, 19, a tank commander in the IDF’s Armored Corps’ 77th Battalion, was killed in combat on the morning of October 7 while fighting Hamas terrorists. His death was confirmed in January 2024.
4 View gallery
עופרה קידר ז"ל, אמא של יעל. "היא הייתה מאוד מצחיקה" עופרה קידר ז"ל, אמא של יעל. "היא הייתה מאוד מצחיקה"
Ofra Keidar
(Photo: Courtesy)
4 View gallery
משפחתו של יונתן סמרנו מציינת יום הולדת לזכרו בכיכר החטופים משפחתו של יונתן סמרנו מציינת יום הולדת לזכרו בכיכר החטופים
Yonatan Samrano
(Photo: Courtesy)
4 View gallery
חטופים בעזהחטופים בעזה
Sgt. Shay Levinson
According to Israeli officials, the operation was made possible thanks to advanced intelligence capabilities. Once the identities of the bodies were confirmed and the hostage’s families were notified.
With the recovery of Keidar’s body, Inbar Haiman remains the last female hostage still in Hamas captivity.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""