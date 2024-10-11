Report details damage from over 1,600 rocket to northern Israel

The Defense Ministry's Northern Horizon Directorate published on Thursday a detailed report covering the damages done to areas in northern Israel amid Hezbollah's increasing fire toward the country and the IDF's entry into Lebanon .

The ministerial body coordinates the activities of various ministry bodies and collaborates with other government agencies near the Lebanese border, covering 124 towns, cities, and regional councils located up to nine kilometers (5.5 miles) from the border.

Rocket interceptions in the Upper Galilee ( Video: Micky Gafni )

According to the directorate, over 103 incidents of direct hits and collateral property damage have been reported since the start of the war on October 7. In the 10 days preceding the IDF's ground operation, 61 incidents of damage to private and public infrastructure and property were reported.

The data collected so far shows approximately 1,645 reports of damage, affecting private homes, apartment buildings, public facilities, businesses, agriculture, and more.

2 View gallery Damages to home from Hezbollah rocket in northern Israel ( Photo: Elimelech Gerstel )

Of these, 54% of the damage caused by Hezbollah's attacks targeted private residences, 11% impacted public buildings, 4% hit chicken coops or cowsheds, 3% affected infrastructure, 2% struck agricultural land, pastures or orchards and 2% damaged businesses. Another 19% have yet to be classified due to difficulties in accessing the impact area and risks to professional personnel.

In terms of the source of the damage, 79% of the incidents were caused by Hezbollah fire while 21% resulted from IDF activity, mainly during the early stages of the war when large numbers of forces reached the front lines before the military established more organized control over the area.

Brigadier General (Res.) David Suissa, head of the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Department, explained the data collection method treats each damage report as a single case, without adding the total number of affected assets.

For example, an attack on a residential building that damages five apartments and five vehicles would be recorded as one incident. A minor event is defined as one where the damage can be locally repaired, while major incidents involve buildings that were either heavily damaged or are beyond repair.

2 View gallery Rocket interceptions above northern Israel ( Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad )

When dividing the incidents by local councils, municipalities and cities in the northern region, Kiryat Shemona experienced the highest number of incidents, with 218 reports of damage. Most of the damage, 117 cases, was classified as minor.

At least 14 damage sites were identified in the city in the rocket barrages that took place on Wednesday alone. Kibbutz Manara sustained the highest number of severe impacts, with nine out of 73 incidents classified as very serious. Shetula in the Western Galilee saw 68 reports, 19 of which were considered severe.

