Ministers slam IDF over planned resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza

The Israeli government faced internal criticism Monday following reports that the military was preparing to resume humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip, leading to accusations of a policy reversal.
The IDF said it was acting "in accordance with the directives of the political echelon," emphasizing that "Israel does not and will not transfer any aid to Hamas." This followed a Ynet report indicating the military's plans to resume aid deliveries without a new hostage deal in place.
Defense Minister Israel Katz demanded clarification from IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and instructed the issuance of a public statement. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office labeled the report "inaccurate," asserting that the IDF would continue to "intensify pressure on Hamas to bring back our hostages and achieve all war objectives, in accordance with international law."
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized the reported plans, saying, "Not a single grain of wheat will go in if it ends up in Hamas' hands." He accused the military of bypassing the government and warned against repeating past mistakes in humanitarian policy.
During a temporary ceasefire in November, aid deliveries into Gaza increased significantly, with reports indicating that Hamas seized a large portion of those supplies. Military and political officials have recently discussed the necessity of resuming aid shipments to avoid violating international law, amid concerns that Gaza's food and fuel reserves are depleting.
Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas also expressed anger over the apparent shift. Tzvika Mor, whose son Eitan is among the captives, questioned the government's strategy, stating, "If the siege is meant to pressure Hamas to release the hostages, then why are we letting trucks in now?"
Despite official denials, senior defense officials indicated that the military is preparing to resume deliveries of food, fuel, and medicine within weeks, pending final political approval.