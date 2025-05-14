Netanyahu accuses Macron of siding with 'terrorist organization'

Israel's prime minister and French president clash over Israel’s Gaza aid blockade, with accusations of terrorism support and worsening humanitarian conditions fueling diplomatic tensions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday accused French President Emmanuel Macron of siding with a "murderous Islamist terrorist organization" after Macron criticised Israel's blocking of aid to Gaza.
"Macron has once again chosen to stand with a murderous Islamist terrorist organisation and echo its despicable propaganda, accusing Israel of blood libels," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.
2 View gallery
עמנואל מקרון בנימין נתניהועמנואל מקרון בנימין נתניהו
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron
(Photo: Christophe Ena / POOL / AFP, Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
"Instead of supporting the Western democratic camp fighting the Islamist terrorist organizations and calling for the release of the hostages, Macron is once again demanding that Israel surrender and reward terrorism," it added. "Israel will not stop and will not surrender."
In a televised interview on Tuesday, Macron accused Netanyahu's government of "unacceptable" and "shameful" behaviour over its aid blockade on Gaza, which has been in force since March 2. The United Nations and aid organisations have repeatedly warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.
"What the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is doing is unacceptable... There is no water, no medicine, the wounded cannot get out, the doctors cannot get in. What he is doing is shameful," Macron told TF1 television Tuesday.
"We need the United States. President (Donald) Trump has the levers. I have had tough words with Prime Minister Netanyahu. I got angry, but they (Israel) don't depend on us, they depend on American weapons," he added.
2 View gallery
ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו נפגש עם נשיא צרפת עמנואל מקרוןראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו נפגש עם נשיא צרפת עמנואל מקרון
Macron and Netanyahu
(Photo: Christophe Ena / POOL / AFP)
Israel resumed major operations across Gaza on March 18, with officials talking of retaining a long-term presence in the Palestinian territory. Israel says that its renewed bombardments are aimed at forcing Hamas to free hostages.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu is determined to accomplish all of Israel's war goals, including the release of all our hostages, destroy Hamas's military and governance capabilities and ensure that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel," the statement from the prime minister's office said.
