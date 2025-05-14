Netanyahu accuses Macron of siding with 'terrorist organization'

"Macron has once again chosen to stand with a murderous Islamist terrorist organisation and echo its despicable propaganda, accusing Israel of blood libels," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron ( Photo: Christophe Ena / POOL / AFP, Ludovic MARIN / AFP )

"Instead of supporting the Western democratic camp fighting the Islamist terrorist organizations and calling for the release of the hostages, Macron is once again demanding that Israel surrender and reward terrorism," it added. "Israel will not stop and will not surrender."

In a televised interview on Tuesday, Macron accused Netanyahu's government of "unacceptable" and "shameful" behaviour over its aid blockade on Gaza, which has been in force since March 2. The United Nations and aid organisations have repeatedly warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

"What the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is doing is unacceptable... There is no water, no medicine, the wounded cannot get out, the doctors cannot get in. What he is doing is shameful," Macron told TF1 television Tuesday.

"We need the United States. President (Donald) Trump has the levers. I have had tough words with Prime Minister Netanyahu. I got angry, but they (Israel) don't depend on us, they depend on American weapons," he added.

Israel resumed major operations across Gaza on March 18, with officials talking of retaining a long-term presence in the Palestinian territory. Israel says that its renewed bombardments are aimed at forcing Hamas to free hostages.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is determined to accomplish all of Israel's war goals, including the release of all our hostages, destroy Hamas's military and governance capabilities and ensure that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel," the statement from the prime minister's office said.