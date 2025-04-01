Gazans claim food scarcity imminent as fighting resumes, Israel says supplies available

, residents of the enclave on Tuesday reported worsening humanitarian conditions and dwindling food supplies, particularly during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

"I don’t have enough money for basic food, and even if I did, there’s nothing in the markets," said Mahmoud Omar, a resident of Al-Nasr in western Gaza City.

