Gazans claim food scarcity imminent as fighting resumes, Israel says supplies available

Following the resumption of fighting and the mass exodus of Gazans from Rafah toward Al-Mawasi, residents of the enclave on Tuesday reported worsening humanitarian conditions and dwindling food supplies, particularly during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
"I don’t have enough money for basic food, and even if I did, there’s nothing in the markets," said Mahmoud Omar, a resident of Al-Nasr in western Gaza City.
The World Food Program (WFP) announced Tuesday that flour stocks in Gaza's stores have run out, raising the risk of severe hunger in the enclave. Gaza Bakeries Association head Abdul Nasser Al-Ajrami said bakeries are not only out of flour but also lack diesel to run their machines, forcing all bakeries to shut down. He added that operations will not resume until Israel reopens crossings and allows humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Amjad Shawa, head of Gaza’s network of non-governmental organizations, warned that flour supplies in bakeries supported by the WFP are running out quickly. "About 30% of bakery production goes to shelter centers, while the rest is distributed to residents who depend mainly on aid," he said.
"The flour shortage is a precursor to broader shortages of goods and essential food supplies needed for community kitchens and soup kitchens across Gaza,” he added.
"With bakeries closing, Gaza will enter a state of hunger, especially since the population relies on them," he also said. "The already dire humanitarian situation will deteriorate even faster as people lose access to bread."
Gaza’s government media office said that "Gaza is gradually dying of starvation" and called on the international community to intervene.
Israeli officials, however, estimate that Gaza has enough food supplies to last up to 50 days. A security official noted that during the ceasefire four times more food and medical supplies were delivered to the enclave.
According to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, over 25,000 humanitarian aid trucks carrying food, water, fuel, gas, medicine, tents and shelter equipment entered Gaza. Despite this, the WFP warned that food stocks could run out in less than two weeks and that bakery and food distribution centers have "unprecedentedly low" supplies.