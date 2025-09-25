The US's 21-point initiative to end Gaza war presented to Arab leaders as Netanyahu leaves for NY

A U.S. plan on the Gaza Strip was expected to be published Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's Al-Hadath reported Wednesday evening, and later that day U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said that at a meeting between President Donald Trump and Arab leaders he presented a 21-point initiative to end the war.

Israel has not seen the plan’s details; the document was not published in full but is expected to be presented soon. According to the reports, it calls for the release of all hostages, a permanent cease-fire, an end to the war and the establishment of a civilian governance mechanism involving moderate Arab states and the Palestinian Authority. Saudi media also reported that the plan “includes a phased Israeli withdrawal and the delivery of aid through international institutions.”

During the meeting, Trump sought to enlist the Arab leaders to send forces to Gaza and to finance the initiative, which would include unfettered humanitarian aid and would exclude Hamas from running Gaza. To secure their agreement, he reportedly promised not to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex Judea and Samaria or to expand settlements to the Strip.

Trump wants a swift end to the war. His speech at the U.N. General Assembly indicates that he is pushing for a comprehensive deal to free all hostages, and he reiterated his opposition to a phased release. At the same time, Witkoff continues talks with Qatari mediators about a phased deal to free 10 living hostages and half of the dead in exchange for a 60-day cease-fire and continued negotiations.

On Wednesday evening, Witkoff said he was “hopeful, and I might say even confident, that in the coming days we’ll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough” on Gaza. Of the leaders’ meeting, he said it was “an honor to meet Erdoğan.” “I have never met him before,” he added. “I told him it was truly an privilege. We had a very productive meeting. We presented what we call ‘the Trump plan — 21 points for peace in the Middle East and Gaza.’ It addresses Israeli concerns and the concerns of neighbors in the region.”

Witkoff, while expressing optimism, said his meetings with hostages’ families have deeply affected him. “I identify with them," he said, noting that he has lost a child and that many of these families "lost children and maybe even expect to lose children." He added that Trump "has never refused to meet them. You go down to the Oval Office, you tell him there’s a hostage family here, he wants to go in and hug them, and he spends real time with them.”

Next week’s Netanyahu-Trump meeting will clarify whether the president will try to press Netanyahu to accept a phased deal. A diplomatic source told Al-Hadath on Wednesday that “Trump’s plan guarantees that the Gaza Strip will not be occupied. The handover of the hostages and the end of Hamas’ role are the most important lines of the plan. Trump confirmed that the war in Gaza would stop within days.”

Before Netanyahu departed for New York late Wednesday night, about 150 protesters demonstrated at the exit hall of Ben-Gurion Airport. They were not allowed into the departures area. Protesters carried signs reading, among other slogans, “Let the year end with its curses” and chanted “You are to blame.” They also called for the immediate release of the hostages and for a deal now, shouting “We will not abandon them.”

Ahead of his departure to the U.S., Netanyahu said: “I am now leaving, with my wife, for the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and Washington. At the UN, I will tell our truth – citizens of Israel, the truth of IDF soldiers, of our state. I will condemn those leaders who, instead of condemning the murderers, rapists and burners of children, want to give them a state in the heart of Israel. This will not happen."

“In Washington, I will meet – for the fourth time – with President Trump and I will discuss with him the great opportunities our victories have brought, and our need to complete the war objectives: To return all of our hostages, to defeat Hamas and to expand the circle of peace that has occurred for us in the wake of our historic victory in Operation Rising Lion and the other victories that we have achieved. This is also the opportunity to wish you, citizens of Israel and the entire Jewish People, a happy New Year, a year of security, prosperity and peace.”

Netanyahu is scheduled to address the U.N. General Assembly on Friday at 9:00 a.m. New York time (4:00 p.m. Israel time), when most leaders will have already left the city after speaking during the week. The prime minister attaches great importance to the speech as a platform to present Israel’s account, to denounce countries that recognized a Palestinian state and to explain Israel’s opposition to a Palestinian state now.

'A shameful surrender to terror'

Over the Rosh Hashanah holiday, France and four other countries announced their recognition of a Palestinian state. Netanyahu called the move “a shameful surrender by several leaders to Palestinian terror that will not obligate Israel in any way. A Palestinian state will not be established.”

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday evening that France recognizes a Palestinian state. His declaration came at a U.N. event that capped the French-Saudi conference aimed at advancing a two-state solution. A day after Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal made their announcements, Monaco, Luxembourg, Malta and San Marino also recognized a Palestinian state. Belgium issued a declaratory recognition but said it would move to “legal recognition” only after the hostages in Gaza are freed and Hamas is removed from power. Andorra set similar conditions.

Before the conference there was uncertainty about two other countries — New Zealand, which usually follows Australia’s lead, and Finland. Ultimately neither joined the recognition move. At the conference representatives from many countries spoke, and Japan’s foreign minister said Tokyo supports a two-state solution but will refrain from recognition for the time being. “It is not a question of if but when,” Takashi Iio said.

Yesterday Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa delivered a historic speech to the U.N. General Assembly — the first Syrian president to address the assembly since 1967. At the conclusion of the holiday, the Prime Minister’s Office noted that “Negotiations with Syria are taking place. Their conclusion is contingent on ensuring the interests of Israel, which include, inter alia, the demilitarization of south-western Syria and preserving the safety and security of the Druze in Syria.”