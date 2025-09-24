Report: Trump says he won’t let Netanyahu annex West Bank as US drafts Gaza post-war plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will depart for the United States at 3 a.m. Thursday (Israel time), with the highlight of his trip being a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, followed by a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. This will be the fourth meeting between Netanyahu and Trump since the president's return to office—and possibly the most significant.

Trump has expressed a strong desire to swiftly end the war in Gaza , emphasizing at the UN his support for a comprehensive deal to release all hostages while opposing any phased agreement. Nonetheless, his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is reportedly pursuing a gradual arrangement with Qatari mediators involving a 60-day cease-fire in exchange for the release of 10 hostages and the return of half the deceased.

Politico reported Wednesday that Trump assured Arab leaders on the sidelines of the General Assembly he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank, a position backed by a U.S. white paper outlining the administration’s broader plan, which includes a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the delivery of aid through international organizations, as also reported by Saudi outlet Al-Hadath.

Netanyahu will travel on the official "Wing of Zion" aircraft. However, unlike previous trips, no Israeli journalists will accompany him from Israel, and several members of his entourage will also stay behind. This is reportedly due to route changes made to avoid countries that would not allow Netanyahu’s plane to fly overhead, due to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against him. The extended flight path also requires additional fuel capacity.

UN address to focus on Gaza, Palestinian statehood, Qatar strike

Netanyahu is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly at 9 a.m. New York time (4 p.m. Israel time) on Friday, after most world leaders have already spoken and left the city. Despite the timing, the prime minister views the speech as an important opportunity to present what he calls “Israel’s truth.” He is expected to respond to countries that have recognized a Palestinian state, strongly criticizing those decisions and reiterating Israel’s opposition to Palestinian statehood.

He is also expected to discuss Israel’s decision to reoccupy Gaza City as part of its efforts to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of hostages. Netanyahu will address the sharp criticism leveled at Israel following a failed airstrike in Doha, Qatar, that targeted senior Hamas leaders .

This year’s General Assembly may be one of the most diplomatically isolating for Israel in recent memory. Netanyahu arrives following meetings between Trump and several Arab leaders about a possible cease-fire. The Israeli leader is expected to push back against harsh remarks from figures including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Chilean President Gabriel Boric. He will also address Iran’s threat and the recent 12-day war.

Gaza war and Syria deal on the agenda at Trump-Netanyahu meeting

While Netanyahu will hold several meetings on the sidelines of the assembly, the centerpiece of the visit is his White House meeting with Trump. The two leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing Gaza campaign, a framework for hostage release, postwar governance, and coordination on how to respond to international recognition of a Palestinian state.

Another key issue will be progress toward a security agreement with Syria. The U.S. is pressing for a deal by the end of the month, though recent statements by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa suggest talks remain stalled. Al-Sharaa warned that without an agreement, the region could face instability, adding, “We are not the ones causing problems for Israel.” Speaking at a conference attended by over 250 diplomats, journalists and business leaders, he said, “We fear Israel. We are worried—not the other way around.”

Behind the scenes, U.S.-brokered negotiations between Israel and Syria are ongoing . In Israel, there is disagreement over whether a deal can be finalized or announced during Netanyahu’s trip. While some see that as unlikely, others are optimistic. Netanyahu has said that Israel will not give up the buffer zone in the Golan Heights. “We dismantled the Iranian front there, broke Hezbollah's positions, and helped bring down the Assad regime,” he said. “We’re discussing something unimaginable before our victory over Hezbollah—a security deal in which Syria demilitarizes its southwest, while we protect our Druze allies in Jabal al-Druze.”

Syria accuses Israel of delaying talks

Al-Sharaa, in contrast, accused Israel of delaying negotiations and continuing to violate Syrian airspace. He also rejected any proposal to partition Syria, warning it would destabilize Jordan, Iraq and Turkey. He said a successful agreement with Israel could pave the way for broader regional peace. Al-Sharaa also demanded that Israel return to the status quo that existed before Dec. 8, 2024—the day the Assad regime fell.

Other topics expected to come up in the Netanyahu-Trump meeting include how to respond to recent recognitions of a Palestinian state by Western nations; joint planning should Iran revive its nuclear program; continued Israeli military action in Lebanon if Hezbollah fails to comply with government orders to disarm ; coordination on dealing with Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have signed an agreement with Trump but continue to launch missiles and drones at Israel; and updates on expanding the Abraham Accords.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will accompany Netanyahu on the trip. Dermer is the lead figure coordinating with the U.S. administration and managing negotiations with Witkoff and the Syrian side. National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi will not be part of the delegation for personal reasons. His deputy, Dr. Yosef Draznin, will take his place.