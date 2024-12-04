South Korean martial law declaration due to president's unpopularity, expert says

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol surprised the world on Tuesday night with his declaration of martial law for the first time in nearly 50 years. but his controversial move was not spurred by external threats but by his desperate political troubles. Now, lawmakers will vote on whether to impeach him over what the country's main opposition has called his "insurrectionary behavior".

3 View gallery South Koreans demand president's resignation ( Photo: Philip FONG / AFP )

Dr. Guy Podoler, Korea expert from Haifa University ( Video: Yaron Brenner )

Yoon's drastic decision, announced in a late-night TV broadcast, cited "anti-state forces" and the North Korean threat as a reason. Following demonstrations and a unanimous vote in Parliament against martial law, the president reversed his decision.

"He was under tremendous domestic pressure and heavily criticized for mishandling policy issues and interfering with investigations involving his wife and himself, Dr. Guy Podoler, a Korea expert from Haifa University spoke told Ynet.

"This is a demonstration of how important democracy is for the people of South Korea. His action was surprising but the reaction was not surprising, it is difficult to understand what went through his mind. South Korean society is stronger than to give in to such a strange move," he said.

3 View gallery Citizens flooded the streets ( צילום: Anthony WALLACE / AFP )

3 View gallery Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung addresses the people ( Photo: Jung Yeon-je / AFP )

Podoler did not think North Korea could take advantage of the crisis in Seoul. "The situation between the two Koreas is tense as North Korea designates South Korea as its enemy in an unprecedented move. I don't believe North Korea will take advantage and already the opposition said that they are going to submit a motion to replace the president."

The parliament needs two-thirds majority to impeach and after that it will go to the constitutional court that has the final say. According to Podoler, the possibility of Yoon staying in power after this stunt is extremely low.

Around 23:00 p.m. on Tuesday, following the president's order, the military issued a decree banning protests and activity by parliament and political groups, and putting the media under government control. However, South Korean politicians immediately called the declaration unconstitutional. His party members from the conservative People's Power Party also joined the opposition against this bizarre move.

The opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party, called on South Koreans to go to the streets and converge on parliament to vote down the declaration. "Tanks, armored personnel carriers and soldiers with guns and knives will rule the country... My fellow citizens, please come to the National Assembly.”

Thousands showed up, crowding the heavily guarded parliament. Protesters chanted: "No martial law!" and "strike down dictatorship". The last time South Korea experienced martial law was immediately after the long-term military dictator, Park Chung-hee, was assassinated during a coup d'etat.