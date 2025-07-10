over a four-month period, communicating with his handler via the Telegram messaging app. According to the indictment, Baylin carried out numerous tasks aimed at harming Israel from November 2024 through February 2025.

The indictment details that Baylin spray-painted anti-government and pro-Iranian slogans including “Bibi is the enemy of humanity,” receiving between 70 shekels and 100 shekels per incident in cryptocurrency. He was also instructed to hide cash in various locations around Israel and photograph the actions, earning 100 shekels to 200 shekels per task.

