Suspected spies for Iran released to house arrest

The police requested Monday afternoon to release alleged spies Doria Achiel, 29, of Ra’anana and Yuveda Yisrailov, 31, from Migdal HaEmek to house arrest. They were arrested last week on suspicion of espionage offenses on behalf of Iran.

They are accused of passing classified information intended to harm state security, contact with a foreign agent, conspiracy to commit a crime, drug possession and obstruction of justice.

The couple was arrested last week f ollowing a covert investigation led by Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency. Police say the suspects were in possession of phones and computers believed to have been used to communicate with Iranian operatives. The investigation reportedly uncovered encrypted messages that officials claim were exchanged between the couple and their alleged handlers in Iran.

Achiel was initially summoned for questioning in mid-June but failed to appear, prompting a raid on her home. Police say she later cooperated, handing over access codes to her devices. During a court hearing, Achiel insisted she had only filmed graffiti as part of a video that is already in police possession. A police representative responded that he was unaware of the video, though it was submitted to the court.

Through their attorney, Nir David, the couple denied the allegations.

During the extension hearing last week, the court heard tense exchanges between Achiel’s attorney, Nir David and a police official, who refused to clarify what the “classified information” allegedly transmitted was, what exactly the suspect did, or whether she received any compensation. When pressed, the officer replied sarcastically, “Want a hug?” before apologizing after a judge’s reprimand.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Dan Bauman ruled that, at this stage, there is reasonable suspicion, and that the charges of contact with a foreign agent during wartime are severe. He denied the media’s request to film the suspect and extended her detention by eight days. In his decision, he noted that Achiel had been summoned for questioning on June 17 but did not appear—strengthening the concern that she might obstruct proceedings or flee.

In the hearing to extend Israilov’s detention, the suspect himself stated: “I have no connection to the suspicions. I cooperated with the investigation and told the police to uncover the truth. The officers confiscated my digital wallets. I informed them that someone named Yonatan from Jerusalem transferred me $100 that I intended to convert to crypto.”

The police representative added that, beyond the main suspicions, there is also an outstanding arrest warrant against Israilov in another case. The judge responded: “That’s not relevant to bring up now.”

'Evidence implicates the suspect'

In a separate hearing held today at the Be’er Sheva Magistrate’s Court, the detention of Aviv Bamanolkar, 26, a resident of Be’er Sheva, was extended. He is suspected of having contact with a foreign agent from Iran.

The young man was arrested upon returning from abroad last Thursday afternoon. Police stated the arrest was based on intelligence information but declined to elaborate further.

Judge Asif Gil said he was convinced there is reasonable suspicion that Bamanolkar committed the offenses attributed to him and therefore ordered that he remain in custody for an additional six days to allow continued police investigation. "As emerged in the investigation, the primary evidence against the suspect is intelligence material. In addition, there is another evidentiary indication... This further indication implicates the suspect in the alleged offense and even establishes reasonable suspicion of the crime that is the focus of the investigation," the judge noted.

The judge further stated that since the previous hearing, the suspicion has grown stronger. "This is not only a serious threat to national security, but it may also lead to the exposure of state secrets, the sabotage of operations, and even the endangerment of human lives. The level of danger is especially significant in these turbulent times, particularly following the conclusion of Operation 'Im K’Lavi' in Iran just a few days ago."

According to police, Bamanolkar’s contact with the foreign agent began about a year and a half ago and lasted several months, primarily through messaging on two mobile phones that were seized. The suspect claimed that he ceased his actions as soon as he realized they were improper. However, police countered that “it doesn’t look that way.”