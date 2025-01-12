Watch: Israel strikes 'targets posing threat to Israeli home front' deep within Lebanon

Israel struck multiple locations across southern and eastern Lebanon, including areas far away from the border, the IDF reported Sunday night.
"Prior to the strike, the threat posed by the targets to the Israeli home front and IDF troops was presented to the monitoring mechanism of the cease-fire understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and the threats were not addressed.," the statement read.
The IDF added that the targets included a rocket launch site, a military installation and transit routes along the Syria-Lebanon border used for smuggling weapons to the Hezbollah terror organization.
According to Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, strikes targeted the southern Lebanon village of Houmine El Faouqa, approximately 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the Israeli border town of Metula.
Later, additional strikes were reported near the village of Janta in the Bekaa Valley, close to the Syrian border, around 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Metula.