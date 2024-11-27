Forces nab Iran arms smuggled for West Bank terror

The IDF and Shin Bet said on Wednesday that they had thwarted an effort to smuggle Iranian weapons sent to terror operatives in the West Bank .

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the weapons originated in Iran and were intended to arm terrorist operatives in the area of Jenin. "Subsequently, another location was revealed where the majority of the cache was buried.” The Shin Bet refused to disclose the exact location of the bust.

Iranian arms seized by security forces

The operation led to the seizing of "rockets, 40 powerful Claymore explosives of various types, some geared to activate remotely, bombs, mortar launchers, sniper rifles and additional weapons.”

The details of the intercepted shipment revealed that it had been sent by Unit 4000, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence's special operations division.

Iranian arms seized by security forces



According to the IDF, the shipment included “33 improvised Claymore explosives, wireless activation systems for Claymore explosives, six RPG-7 launchers, three 107mm rockets, 24 RPG-18 and RPG-22 rockets, 40 standard large Claymore explosives including detonators, two 60mm mortar barrels, 20 60mm mortar shells, six long M16 rifles and one M4 rifle and with ammunition, seven Hunter sniper rifles and 37 pistols (Glock and XD-9).”

The IDF and Shin Bet identified Jawad Ghafari, and the Special Operations Unit of the Quds Force in Syria, as responsible for the shipment. They said that the delivery had been coordinated with the Quds Force's special operations unit in Syria (18840), under the command of Unit 840 leader Etsar Bakri.





"In recent months, Israeli security forces have identified attempts by Iranians to resume smuggling advanced weapons into Israel, intended for the West Bank," the statement read.

“This is part of an ongoing Iranian campaign to destabilize the region's security by arming terrorist cells to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops. The ISA and the IDF will continue to monitor and thwart in advance any Iranian activity aimed at smuggling weapons into Israel and the West Bank," the IDF said.