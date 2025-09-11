Without naming Israel: All 15 UN Security Council members, including US, condemn Doha strike

All 15 members of the U.N. Security Council issued a joint statement Thursday condemning the strike in Doha against Hamas's top leadership, though the statement did not mention Israel by name. Diplomats said the United States worked to soften the language, which could have been more severe.
The statement came after what was widely viewed as an unsuccessful Israeli attempt to target senior Hamas officials in Qatar’s capital. According to recent assessments, the strike failed to achieve its goals but triggered a wave of diplomatic backlash.
“The members of the Security Council condemn the recent attacks in Doha, in the territory of a key mediator, and express deep sorrow over the loss of civilian lives,” the statement said. It added that the council members “stress the importance of de-escalation and express solidarity with Qatar,” while reaffirming support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The statement also highlighted “the vital role Qatar plays in mediation efforts in the region, alongside Egypt and the United States.” It further said that freeing hostages, including those killed by Hamas, and ending the war and suffering in Gaza “must remain our top priorities.”
The council is expected to hold a discussion on the strike, which diplomats said may become a public rebuke of Israel. Qatar’s prime minister traveled to New York for the meeting, along with the foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt.