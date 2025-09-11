Qatar isn't closing door on Gaza ceasefire mediation role, UK officials tell Herzog

Qatar’s emir has told world leaders in recent days that he remains committed to Middle East peace efforts , signaling Doha may continue its involvement in hostage negotiations despite earlier suggestions it was reconsidering its role following Israel's strike in Doha against Hamas leadership .

Diplomatic officials said Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed strong anger over a recent Israeli military operation in Qatar and was described as emotional in calls with counterparts. But he also indicated Qatar had not shut the door on mediation and would continue contributing to regional diplomacy.

President Donald Trump, reacting to the strike in Qatar, said he was “very unhappy about every aspect” of the Israeli action. “Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States … does not advance Israel or America’s goals,” he said. Trump added, “I’m not thrilled about it. It’s not a good situation but I will say this: We want the hostages back, but we’re not thrilled about the way it went down today.”

Officials are seeking to turn the latest crisis into momentum for ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Trump is expected in the United Kingdom next week for a two-day visit that includes a stay at Windsor Castle with King Charles III. The Middle East is expected to feature prominently in his meetings, and he is likely to press Qatar to remain engaged as a mediator.

British officials told President Isaac Herzog , who is wrapping up an official visit to London, that after Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with the Qatari emir they believe Doha intends to stay involved in negotiations.

Herzog, whose trip concludes Thursday, met with lawmakers, government officials, journalists and members of the Jewish community. He focused on efforts to free Israeli hostages and on reinforcing support for British Jews, saying the community faces a severe wave of antisemitism. He addressed community conferences organized by Jewish groups in solidarity with Israel.

The visit drew large protests, particularly outside 10 Downing Street during Herzog’s meeting with Starmer. Thousands of demonstrators chanted slogans including “Stop the genocide in Gaza” and “President Herzog, are you a war criminal?” Some compared him to Nazis and accused Starmer of complicity.

Herzog later described the meeting as “tough.” “It was a meeting between allies, but it was a tough meeting,” he said. “Things were said that were tough and strong, and clearly we can argue, because when allies meet they can argue. We are both democracies, we both understand the threat from the jihadists.”

Herzog also warned against international recognition of a Palestinian state, saying, “We believe that a unilateral resolution regarding a Palestinian state will be adverse and negatively affect any future process, because it will be dangerous.”

Starmer condemned Israel’s strike in Qatar, calling it “a flagrant violation of a key partner’s sovereignty” that would “do nothing to secure the peace we all desperately want to see.” He also urged Israel to allow more aid into Gaza and to halt offensive operations, expressing what Downing Street called “deep concern” about the humanitarian crisis.

Fireworks were reportedly launched toward Herzog’s hotel, though there were no injuries.