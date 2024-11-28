Over 3,500 Hezbollah operatives killed in 14-month war, IDF reveals

A day and a half after the northern cease-fire took effect, the IDF is reviewing the outcome of the war with Hezbollah, emphasizing the terrorist group’s diminished strength compared to its peak before October 8, 2023.

According to the military, 3,500 Hezbollah operatives were killed during the hostilities, with at least double that number injured or incapacitated. The IDF has pledged aggressive enforcement of the truce, bolstering border barriers and enhancing surveillance and monitoring capabilities.

Massive scale of destruction in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh revealed as locals return after cease-fire takes effect

The Lebanese army has begun deploying southward to areas vacated by Israeli forces, with this deployment set to be larger and more robust than prior to the war, under American oversight.

“Rules of engagement have changed, and while challenges remain, our mission to push Hezbollah northward and keep them there is clear,” IDF officials said.

Despite residents near the border demanding that Hezbollah’s fortified forward villages not be rebuilt, the IDF acknowledges these buildings are likely to return. The military’s focus will be on ensuring the absence of weapons in these areas and preventing the re-establishment of underground storage facilities and arms caches.

2 View gallery Archival: Israeli strike on Beirut ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir )

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The cease-fire agreement does not establish a demilitarized zone, leaving the IDF responsible for enforcing security and monitoring the border to prevent arms smuggling back into Lebanon. The military is also preparing for potential provocations, such as Hezbollah-organized motorcycle parades or displays of flags, which could challenge the fragile truce.

The IDF’s primary objective is to preserve its achievements and enforce the cease-fire. Troops remaining in southern Lebanon are working to block the movement of Hezbollah operatives and civilians into border villages. Efforts are underway to rebuild defensive infrastructure and establish a fortified military presence to prevent future attacks.

2 View gallery Beirut ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir )

While the northern region has seen its first 24 hours of calm since the war began, the IDF warns that enforcement actions, like a strike on a rocket-launching cell in southern Lebanon on Thursday , may provoke Hezbollah retaliation.

Despite the damage inflicted on Hezbollah’s capabilities, the organization is expected to rebuild in the coming years, necessitating the reinforcement of Israel’s defensive posture and the construction of military outposts along the border.